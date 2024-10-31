Dragon Age: The Veilguard The Warden Vault – How to open the vault
The Warden Vault is one of Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s tougher mysteries. While exploring the Rivain Coast for the first time you’ll come across a ruined fort taken over by the Antaam. Once you’ve cleared them out and saved the dragon, you can go back and explore some of the areas that were inaccessible, including a grand vault that supposedly hides great treasure.
To unlock this door you must first find three levers around the fort, marked with the Warden’s shield. We’ll explain how to find all three levers, as they can be quite tricky to find. This isn’t the only secret in the area, check out our guide on the Rivain Coast statue puzzle for more things in this area.
Contents
The first Warden’s Vault lever
As you might expect, the first is the easiest to find, though even that has a little bit of a puzzle to it.
Starting from the fast-travel point by the fort’s entrance, go through the far-right doorway and then through to the left, blowing through the wall that’s there. You’ll come out in a small courtyard, where you need to enter the room that has the wooden cart sticking out of the door and all the boxes in it. Destroy the boxes to reveal three shields with torches on them you need to light.
Next, continue up the stairs and into the fort where you’ll see the same three shields with torches lit up. Open this door and you’ll find the first lever.
The second Warden’s Vault lever
The door for this one isn’t hard to find, but it’s tricky to open, as you’ll need to find a wisp to activate the skeleton that opens it.
To do this, go out of the fort into the back courtyard and immediately turn right. There you’ll see a ladder blocked by some metal plating. Use a fireball to trigger the nearby explosive which will destroy the metal and drop the ladder. Climb up, grab the wisp, and go back inside, turning left at your first opportunity to find the door that leads to the second lever.
The third Warden’s Vault lever
This is the trickiest of the puzzles, as it’s not immediately obvious what you’re supposed to do. The goal is to follow a spirit to four corpses dotted around the fort in the right order, as that will reveal the secret room containing your final goal.
The first corpse is the most obvious as it has the green butterflies floating around it just off from the fort’s main hall. Activate the spot and you’ll see a ghost fly through the back wall.
Go back through the main hall and climb the ladder back onto the upper level. Go out and drop down from the battlements, then instead of going down the stairs, continue straight on to find the second corpse.
Once you’ve activated (by just getting close enough) go down those stairs and loop around to the front gate. In the room just before you get there you’ll find the third corpse.
The final one is the easiest to find. Go back into the main hall and a corpse at the back will activate and unseal the room containing the final lever.
What’s inside the Warden’s Vault?
Inside the Vault is three chests. One contains a unique ring: Serpent’s Kiss. The other two contain the Azure Bow for Rook and the Trussed Finery armor for Taash.