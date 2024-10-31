Dragon Age: The Veilguard – How to unlock the true ending
As is the way with Bioware RPGs, Dragon Age: The Veilguard has multiple endings that you can get depending on what you’ve done in your adventure up until that point. As we explain in our Veilguard finale choices guide, this game’s ending does just come down to one choice, and it doesn’t change much, however, there is a unique option that can only be unlocked by doing some side content.
We’ll explain how to get this ending, which is certainly the best outcome possible for the game’s story.
How to unlock Veilguard’s true ending
To get the true ending in Veilguard, you need to learn everything you can about Solas, which is done by finding the five wolf statuettes scattered throughout the Crossroads. Once you reach a certain point in the story, you will be able to use those to view some of Solas’ memories and learn more about his backstory.
Once you’ve done that, you can talk to Morrigan at the Crossroads, who will direct you to a fragment of Mythal’s spirit. You will need to convince Mythal to lend you her power, or failing that, fight a boss to take it – we explain how to avoid this fight at that link.
Once you have Mythal’s essence with you, nothing else needs to be done. When the time comes to make the final choice, you will get the extra option to use the essence and view the best ending possible.