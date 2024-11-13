Dragon Age: The Veilguard unique items locations
There are some truly powerful pieces of gear hiding away in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. In this guide, we’ll show you where to find them.
Unique gear is indicated by a glowing red box around the item icon, and includes weapons, helms, armor, and rings. These unlock special powers, like a trinket that swarms your enemies with bees, or an accessory that makes healing potions recharge your ultimate ability.
It’s important to note each unique item changes depending on your class. For instance, as a mage, the Mythal’s Light weapon is a mageknife, but if you play as a warrior it’ll be a longsword.
Some unique items require you to fulfil a quest, whereas you can simply find others out in the world. If you’re looking to build a team around them, check out our guide to the Dragon Age: The Veilguard best squad synergies.
All unique items in Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Maw of the Black City ring
- Hope’s Last Kiss mageknife
- Wings of Retribution amulet
- Iron Veil helm
- Stormcharger orb
- Paragon Silent Gaze armor
- Jenny's Belt accessory
- The Point spellblade
- Heart of Fire orb
- Call of the Hall ring
- Shard of the Void accessory
- Coral Tip mageknife
- Glorious Ultimatum accessory
- Meredith Legacy longsword
- Light of Starkhaven amulet
- The Burden ring
- Andraste's Will ring
- Frozen Facade helm
- Last Resort ring
- Pillar of Departed armor
- Deathrattle helm
- Essence Vortex ring
- Mythal's Light longsword
- Magister's End armor
- Archon’s Gaze stave
- Unique shop items
Maw of the Black City ring
- Your ability damage is always a critical hit
- Using an ability consumes 20% of your maximum health as physical damage
After slaying 50 enemies in the Heights of Athim in the Crossroads, head to the blight-covered tree overlooking the area and hit the right side of it to activate an opening containing a chest.
Hope’s Last Kiss mageknife
- 1+ maximum arcane bomb
- Orb final attacks now also apply an arcane bomb
- Triggering an arcane bomb now consumes all stacks but makes the target immune to additional arcane marks
Spawn at the east beacon in Hossberg called Old Crossroads. Head north and turn right through a blight-covered passage to find a glade with the chest containing Hopes Last Kiss. If the passage is impassable, it means you need to do the Hossberg region quest called Something’s Coming.
Wings of Retribution amulet
- +3 deflect maximum stacks
- Deflect now absorbs only 40% of the damage
- Gain deflect on perfect defense
You can only grab this during Harding’s companion quest, the Waiting Stone. While facing the huge double doors in the Deep Roads, turn around and head left. Drop down a ladder and loot the chest.
Iron Veil helm
- When an enemy dies, it spawns an apparition that attacks nearby enemies, dealing necrotic damage
Obtained by solving the crystal beam puzzle in Arlathan Forest, then fighting the Guardian of Secret. Spawn at the Ancient Aqueduct beacon north/east of the Veil Jumper camp, then head right out of the entrance. Make a second right before the stream and head up the ladder to find the crystal beam puzzle.
Stormcharger orb
- +50% electric resistance
- Using an electric ability applies shocked to you
- When you are hit while shocked, remove the effect and deal 300 electricity damage to all nearby enemies
Defeat the blight guardian in Arlathan Forest. To find it, spawn at the Tainted Woods beacon in the north, then turn around. Use Harding’s ability to move the interactive stone and head into the ruined temple.
Paragon Silent Gaze armor
This is another missable item. During’s Harding’s quest, Heart of Stone, you must shoot a ladder down. Climb up it, and just before you turn right to jump over a broken wooden bridge, continue left. At the end of this route is a chest containing the item.
Jenny's Belt accessory
- Effect: 500 healing
- Using a potion applies bees! to nearby enemies
Starting from the Heart and Central beacon in the north, head to the north/west corner of the map. Follow the route around until you come to a courtyard. Complete the straightforward statue puzzle here to unlock the chest containing Jenny's Belt.
The Point spellblade
- Charged attacks against targets suffering from necrosis and bleeding afflictions will consume each charge and heal the player for a percentage depending on how many affliction stacks are in effect. This effect doesn't have a cooldown.
In Treviso, spawn at the western beacon called the Streets of Coin Financials. Head north/east and turn right at the corner. Up ahead, climb the wooden trellis and follow the route until you come to a broken window. Interact with the bookshelf to find the chest containing The Point.
Heart of Fire orb
- +30% fire resistance
- Using a fire ability applies burning to you and all nearby enemies
Complete Taash’s quest, Slaying the Fangstalker, and enter the final room to find the chest.
Call of the Hall ring
- +50% takedown damage
- +50% stagger
- Gain a random advantage on takedown
Complete ten waves in the Hall of Valor arena. The arena is unlocked during Taash’s companion questline.
Shard of the Void accessory
- While shocking Weapons is active, charged attacks deal electric damage in an area around the target but remove shocking weapons
You can find the Shard of the Void in the Warden Vault. Dragon Age: The Veilguard The Warden Vault – How to open the vault
Coral Tip mageknife
- Deal +60 added cold damage
- Triggering an arcane bomb also applies frozen
Find after completing Taash’s companion quest, Katarander the Stormrider.
Glorious Ultimatum accessory
- Using a potion no longer grants health
- Using a Potion now grants 35% Ultimate
- Whenever you activate your Ultimate, heal to full
Complete the quest in Rivain Coast called Dead Men Tell Some Tales, which is available after completing Taash’s questline.
Meredith Legacy longsword
- +10% leech effectiveness
- This weapon leeches health on hit
- You no longer gain health from potions or companion abilities
Head to the Rivain Cave in the north/west of Rivain Coast, which is unlocked during Taash’s companion quest. Inside the fort you’ll find a statue puzzle. This is called the Treasure of Sharkmouth Mountain Turn the Rian statue east, the Ifean statue south, the Dheon statue north, and the Cruach statue west. Meredith Legacy will spawn in the stone room outside and to the right.
Light of Starkhaven amulet
- When at maximum mana, gain +25% weapon damage
- When at 50 mana or lower, gain +25% weapon damage
Defeat the blight guardian in Hossberg during the Heart of Corruption quest. Check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard – The Heart of Corruption walkthrough.
The Burden ring
- +20% damage while at low health
- Low health triggers 10% earlier
- Your health cannot go above 70%
Defeat the blight guardian in the Converged City at the Crossroads during the Heart of Corruption quest.
Andraste's Will ring
- +50% burning duration
- +1 maximum burning stacks
- All afflictions that you apply are applied as burning instead
- +25% rage generation
Defeat the blight guardian of Elvhenan’s Havan during the Heart of Corruption quest.
Frozen Facade helm
- When frozen ends, it shatters, blasting nearby enemies with 150 cold damage
Obtained after defeating the Fall of the Protector boss in the Heights of Athim. This is the penultimate encounter in the Heart of Corruption mission.
Last Resort ring
- Each time you use an ability that hits an enemy, gain +20% damage and -20% to your resistances
- This bonus is reset if you defend or dodge
Defeat the Revenant dragon in the final encounter of the Heart of Corruption quest.
Pillar of Departed armor
- This armor has very high defense but no ability damage
- Gain deflect and resistant when you reach low health
Defeat a dragon called The Formless One in the Necropolis. To get this quest, complete the Restless Spirit quest. This unlocks the Pinnacle of its Kind quest.
Deathrattle helm
- Gain precision when you reach low health
- Precision hits now leech 100% while you have low health
A reward for complete the Necropolis quest called Hauntings - Deadly Playtime.
Essence Vortex ring
- Abilities now cost +50 rage to activate
- +30% ability damage
- Using an ability now heals you for 1 health per rage spent
Complete Emmrich’s companion quest, the Sacrifice of Souls.
Mythal's Light longsword
- Deal +80 added fire damage
- Deal +80 added necrotic damage
- Deal +80 added electricity damage
- Deal +80 added cold damage
- +40 added fire damage
Choose the correct dialogue options with Mythal during Regrets of the Dread Wolf. This video shows you how. Note: the longsword will be a mageknife if you're a mage.
Magister's End armor
- 30% electric resistance
- Gain quickened on perfect dodge
- Gain 50 added electric damage for attacks and abilities while quickened is active
Complete the Desperate in Dock Town side quest by defeating the Desperation Demon in the Forgotten Sanctuary. This quest becomes available after completing several quests in Dock Town: The Cobbled Swan, A Hidden Hoard, and The Snake Nest Deal.
Archon’s Gaze stave
- Ranged attacks with this weapon now hit up to 3 enemies
A reward for finding the Dragon Age: The Veilguard – all Candlehop locations. If playing as a rogue this item will be the Reptile Recurve shortbow which applies Necrosis on hit.
Unique shop items
You’ll find the rest of the Dragon Age: The Veilguard unique items at shops in every major settlement, indicated by the armor icon on the map.
These all require you to rank the vendor up to level four. They are: Tevinter Knight, The Bargain, Extravagant Plate, Plumage of the Mad Crow, Commander’s Presence, Arlathans Fall, Crow’s Armet.