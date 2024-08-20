Best Pokémon for Dragonite Tera Raid: How to beat the Dragonite seven-star Tera Raid event
The pseudo-legendary from Red, Blue and Yellow will be the next target of seven-star raids, and as you might be able to tell from this title, it’s rather difficult to take down. If you want to pick up your own Dragonite the Unrivaled for your Pokémon collection here’s everything you need to know.
Contents
When does the Dragonite raid start?
Like all of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s summer events, the Dragonite raids will be available for a whole week rather than the usual two weekends. This means you’ll have plenty of chances to catch your own.
Here are the dates when the Dragonite seven-star raids and rare outbreaks such as Hisuian Sliggoo are available:
- From Friday, August 23, 2024, until Sunday, September 1, 2024
Seven-Star Tera Raid Dragonite stats, moves, and ability – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Luckily, this Dragonite has the ability Inner Focus instead of the dreaded Multiscale meaning it’ll be a little easier to take down. However, it does have a mix of physical and special moves that can be hard to defend against. Along with the boosting glitch, where it gets +1 attack and speed every turn it can be a menace. As people from competitive Pokémon know, Normal Tera Dragonite hits hard with Extreme Speed, so it will be a balancing act between keeping your health up and dealing a lot of damage.
The Mightiest Dragonite – Level 100
- Nature – Brave
- Ability – Inner Focus
- Item – None
- Tera type – Normal
- Move set – Extreme Speed, Dragon Dance, Scale Shot, Earthquake, Thunder, Rain Dance, Hurricane, Draco Meteor
Best counters for Dragonite – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
While it is hard finding a Pokémon that can defend against everything Dragonite has while dealing super-effective damage, there is one ‘mon that’s the perfect counter.
Orthworm
Steel-type resists Dragon- and Normal-type moves, while the ability Earth Eater heals Orthworm when Dragonite uses Earthquake. With its excellent defenses it can also take these moves well even after it terastylizes. Mud-Slap to lower Dragonite’s accuracy until it wipes your stats and ability. Then you can set up three Iron Defenses, Terastylize and deal huge damage with Body Press.
Here’s the set we recommend:
Orthworm – Level 100
- Nature – Bold
- Ability – Earth Eater
- Item – Leftovers
- Tera type – Fighting
- Move set – Mud-Slap, Iron Defense, Body Press, Substitute