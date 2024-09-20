Video Games

EA FC 25: All Roles and Focuses

Find out what Role Familiarity is and which Roles there are

Marco Wutz

EA Sports

Work Rates have not made the jump to EA FC 25 as a feature, having been replaced by a new addition to the series: Player Roles. They are the new guiding force for the athletes you’re not controlling yourself at any given moment, influencing how much and where they move – and in soccer, that’s a crucial factor for the effectiveness of a squad.

Table of Contents

  1. EA FC 25: All Player Roles and Focuses
  2. EA FC 25: Role Familiarity

Instead of a Work Rate, every player gets assigned a Player Role and a Focus, which can both be combined in various ways. In order to understand your players’ strengths and weaknesses, you first need to get an overview of which combinations are possible. 

Find all Player Roles and Focuses in EA FC 25 below.

EA FC 25: All Player Roles and Focuses

Position

Player Role

Focus

GK

Goalkeeper

Balanced or Defend

GK

Sweeper Keeper

Balanced

RB/LB

Fullback

Balanced or Defend

RB/LB

Wingback

Balanced

RB/LB

Falseback

Balanced or Defend

RB/LB

Attacking Wingback

Attack or Balanced

CB

Defender

Balanced or Defend

CB

Stopper

Balanced

CB

Ball-Playing Defender

Build-Up or Defend

CDM

Holding

Defend or Roaming

CDM

Centre-Half

Defend

CDM

Deep-Lying Playmaker

Defend or Roaming

CM

Box-to-Box

Balanced

CM

Holding

Defend

CM

Deep-Lying Playmaker

Defend

CM

Playmaker

Attack or Roaming

CM

Half-Winger

Attack or Balanced

RM/LM

Winger

Attack or Balanced

RM/LM

Wide Midfielder

Balanced or Defend

RM/LM

Wide Playmaker

Attack

RM/LM

Inside Forward

Attack or Balanced

CAM

Playmaker

Balanced or Roaming

CAM

Shadow Striker

Attack

CAM

Half-Winger

Attack or Balanced

RW/LW

Winger

Attack or Balanced

RW/LW

Inside Forward

Attack, Balanced, or Roaming

ST

Advance Forward

Attack or Complete

ST

Poacher

Attack

ST

False 9

Build-Up

ST

Target Forward

Attack, Balanced, or Wide

EA FC 25: Role Familiarity

When inspecting your players, you’ll notice that some of them may have one or even two + symbols next to their Player Role – that’s connected to Role Familiarity. There are different tiers or levels to this, commanding how effective the athlete is going to be in their current position.

  • Out of Position: Player is not in their preferred position and won’t be able to execute their assigned Role effectively – you’ll get a yellow exclamation mark warning you about this.
  • Base: Player has access to all Roles for their preferred position.
  • Role+: Player will be more effective in this role than others.
  • Role++: Player will be among the very best in this specific role.

For more information on the game, check out how EA FC 25 changed Evolutions and find all EA FC 25 wonderkids for Career Mode.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides