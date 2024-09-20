EA FC 25: All Roles and Focuses
Work Rates have not made the jump to EA FC 25 as a feature, having been replaced by a new addition to the series: Player Roles. They are the new guiding force for the athletes you’re not controlling yourself at any given moment, influencing how much and where they move – and in soccer, that’s a crucial factor for the effectiveness of a squad.
Instead of a Work Rate, every player gets assigned a Player Role and a Focus, which can both be combined in various ways. In order to understand your players’ strengths and weaknesses, you first need to get an overview of which combinations are possible.
Find all Player Roles and Focuses in EA FC 25 below.
EA FC 25: All Player Roles and Focuses
Position
Player Role
Focus
GK
Goalkeeper
Balanced or Defend
GK
Sweeper Keeper
Balanced
RB/LB
Fullback
Balanced or Defend
RB/LB
Wingback
Balanced
RB/LB
Falseback
Balanced or Defend
RB/LB
Attacking Wingback
Attack or Balanced
CB
Defender
Balanced or Defend
CB
Stopper
Balanced
CB
Ball-Playing Defender
Build-Up or Defend
CDM
Holding
Defend or Roaming
CDM
Centre-Half
Defend
CDM
Deep-Lying Playmaker
Defend or Roaming
CM
Box-to-Box
Balanced
CM
Holding
Defend
CM
Deep-Lying Playmaker
Defend
CM
Playmaker
Attack or Roaming
CM
Half-Winger
Attack or Balanced
RM/LM
Winger
Attack or Balanced
RM/LM
Wide Midfielder
Balanced or Defend
RM/LM
Wide Playmaker
Attack
RM/LM
Inside Forward
Attack or Balanced
CAM
Playmaker
Balanced or Roaming
CAM
Shadow Striker
Attack
CAM
Half-Winger
Attack or Balanced
RW/LW
Winger
Attack or Balanced
RW/LW
Inside Forward
Attack, Balanced, or Roaming
ST
Advance Forward
Attack or Complete
ST
Poacher
Attack
ST
False 9
Build-Up
ST
Target Forward
Attack, Balanced, or Wide
EA FC 25: Role Familiarity
When inspecting your players, you’ll notice that some of them may have one or even two + symbols next to their Player Role – that’s connected to Role Familiarity. There are different tiers or levels to this, commanding how effective the athlete is going to be in their current position.
- Out of Position: Player is not in their preferred position and won’t be able to execute their assigned Role effectively – you’ll get a yellow exclamation mark warning you about this.
- Base: Player has access to all Roles for their preferred position.
- Role+: Player will be more effective in this role than others.
- Role++: Player will be among the very best in this specific role.
