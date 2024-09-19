EA FC 25: Best players for all positions in Career Mode
For those who only want the finest athletes in their club
While many players will immediately dive into the Ultimate Team mode of EA FC 25, a large part of the player base is joining the fun for their yearly dose of Career Mode, the game’s single–player experience in which you take command of your favorite club and lead it to glory.
Naturally, one of the challenges to tackle in this mode is balancing the books – if you’re not Real Madrid or Manchester City, then chances are you won’t be able to afford every player you’d love to have on your squad ideally. This means you’ll need to compromise and prioritize, and doing that requires information on who the best EA FC 25 players in Career Mode are.
Find them below, ordered by their position.
EA FC 25 Career Mode: Best players
EA FC 25: Best goalkeepers (GK)
- Gianluigi Donnarumma – 89
- Alisson – 89
- Thibaut Courtois – 89
- Marc–André ter Stegen – 89
- Ederson – 88
- Jan Oblak – 88
- Gregor Kobel – 88
- Mike Maignan – 87
- Emiliano Martinez – 87
- Yann Sommer – 87
EA FC 25: Best left backs (LB)
- Theo Hernandez – 87
- Joao Cancelo – 86
- Andrew Robertson – 85
- Federico Dimarco – 84
- Ferland Mendy – 84
- Marcos Acuna – 83
- Josko Gvardiol – 83
- Ashleigh Neville – 83
- Nuno Mendes – 83
- Marc Cucurella – 82
- Alphonso Davies – 82
- Gaya – 82
- Raphael Guerreiro – 82
- Luke Shaw – 82
- Destiny Udogie – 82
EA FC 25: Best right backs (RB)
- Carvajal – 86
- Trent Alexander–Arnold – 86
- Joshua Kimmich – 86
- Jules Koundé – 85
- Achraf Hakimi – 84
- Kyle Walker – 84
- Benjamin White – 84
- Pedro Porro – 83
- Kieran Trippier – 83
- Diogo Dalot – 82
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo – 82
- Denzel Dumfries – 82
- Reece James – 82
- Nahuel Molina – 82
EA FC 25: Best central backs (CB)
- Virgil van Dijk – 89
- Ruben Dias – 88
- Antonio Rudiger – 88
- William Saliba – 87
- Marquinhos – 87
- Alessandro Bastoni – 87
- Gabriel – 86
- Jonathan Tah – 86
- Bremer – 86
- David Alaba – 85
- Ronald Araujo – 85
- Eder Militao – 85
- Nico Schlotterbeck – 85
- John Stones – 85
EA FC 25: Best central attacking midfielders (CAM)
- Jude Bellingham – 90
- Florian Wirtz – 88
- Jamal Musiala – 87
- Paulo Dybala – 87
- Bruno Fernandes – 87
- Julian Brandt – 85
- James Maddison – 85
- Christopher Nkunku – 84
- Dani Olmo – 84
- Rafa – 83
- Lorenzo Pellegrini – 83
- Xavi Simons – 83
EA FC 25: Best central defensive midfielders (CDM)
- Rodri – 91
- Declan Rice – 87
- Granit Xhaka – 86
- Hakan Calhanoglu – 86
- Bruno Guimaraes – 85
- N'Golo Kanté – 85
- Palhinha – 85
- Aurélien Tchouaméni – 85
- Sandro Tonali – 85
- Ruben Neves – 84
- Casemiro – 84
EA FC 25: Best central midfielders (CM)
- Kevin De Bruyne – 90
- Martin Odegaard – 89
- Federico Valverde – 88
- Bernardo Silva – 88
- Frenkie de Jong – 87
- Ilkay Gundogan – 87
- Nicolò Barella – 87
- Luka Modric – 86
- Alexis Mac Allister – 86
- Pedri – 86
EA FC 25: Best left midfielders (LM)
- Grimaldo – 86
- Nico Williams – 85
- Kingsley Coman – 84
- Sadio Mané – 84
- Dusan Tadic – 83
- Lucas Paqueta – 82
- Filip Kostic – 82
- Jadon Sancho – 82
- Alex Berenguer – 81
- Alexander Golovin – 81
- Kaoru Mitoma – 81
- Marcus Rashford – 81
- Raheem Sterling – 81
- Wilfried Zaha – 81
EA FC 25: Best right midfielders (RM)
- Riyad Mahrez – 85
- Cole Palmer – 85
- Leroy Sané – 85
- Jeremie Frimpong – 84
- Angel Di Maria – 83
- Moussa Diaby – 83
- Marcos Llorente – 83
- Donyell Malen – 83
- Viktor Tsygankov – 83
- Leon Bailey – 82
- Jarrod Bowen – 82
- Serge Gnabry – 82
- Mohammed Kudus – 82
- Dejan Kulusevski – 82
- Michael Olise – 82
- Anderson Talisca – 82
- Inaki Williams – 82
EA FC 25: Best left wings (LW)
- Vini Jr. – 90
- Neymar Jr – 87
- Rafael Leao – 86
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – 85
- Luis Diaz – 84
- Jack Grealish – 84
- Yannick Carrasco – 83
- Gabriel Martinelli – 83
- Pedro Goncalves – 83
- Leandro Trossard – 83
- Mattia Zaccagni – 83
EA FC 25: Best right wings (RW)
- Mohamed Salah – 89
- Phil Foden – 88
- Lionel Messi – 88
- Bukayo Saka – 87
- Rodrygo – 86
- Ousmane Dembélé – 86
- Federico Chiesa – 84
- Raphinha – 84
- Domenico Berardi – 83
- Christian Pulisic – 83
EA FC 25: Best strikers (ST)
- Kylian Mbappé – 91
- Erling Haaland – 91
- Harry Kane – 90
- Lautaro Martinez – 89
- Antoine Grizmann – 88
- Robert Lewandowski – 88
- Victor Osimhen – 87
- Heung Min Son – 87
- Cristian Ronaldo – 86
- Karim Benzema – 86
- Alexander Isak – 85
- Lois Openda – 85
- Diogo Jota – 85
- Ollie Watkins – 85
- Julian Alvarez – 84
- Iago Aspas – 84
- Artem Dovbyk – 84
- Serhou Guirassy – 84
- Viktor Gyokeres – 84
- Dusan Vlahovic – 84
