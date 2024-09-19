Video Games

EA FC 25 Division Rivals and Squad Battles refresh and reward times

Find out when you can claim your weekly rewards

Marco Wutz

EA Sports

Playing Ultimate Team in EA FC 25 requires a steady supply of coins and card packs to enable the creation of the perfect squad – and the best way to generate a steady income of both is to participate in the Division Rivals and Squad Battles modes.

Table of Contents

  1. EA FC 25 Division Rivals refresh and reward times
  2. EA FC 25 Squad Battles refresh and reward times

Both game modes require you to play matches and win as many of them as possible, though Division Rivals is focused on multiplayer while Squad Battles tests your skills against the AI. There is a limited contingent of matches you can play in each of these two modes every week, after which you’ll be able to claim rewards depending on how well you did.

These rewards can always be claimed shortly after the modes have been refreshed for the next week of play, giving you a reliable schedule you can count on. Find the refresh and reward times for Division Rivals and Squad Battles in EA FC 25 below.

EA FC 25 Division Rivals refresh and reward times

Division Rivals always gets refreshed during the work week, though whether it’s on Wednesday or Thursday depends on your exact location and timezone. Check the list below to see when you can claim your Division Rivals rewards in EA FC 25:

  • Wed, 11pm PT
  • Thu, 1am CT
  • Thu, 2am ET
  • Thu, 7am BST
  • Thu, 8am CEST
  • Thu, 11:30am IST
  • Thu, 2pm CST
  • Thu, 3pm KST/JST
  • Thu, 4pm AEST
  • Thu, 6pm NZST
EA Sports FC 25 screenshot showing the Division Rivals menu.
This is the Division Rivals screen, where you check your rank and rewards. / EA Sports

EA FC 25 Squad Battles refresh and reward times

Squad Battles, on the other hand, always gets refreshed over the weekend, giving players the chance to compete in both modes without having to decide against one or the other – this is, naturally, important to get all the possible rewards. Check the list below to see when you can claim your Squad Battles rewards in EA FC 25:

  • Sun, 12am PT
  • Sun, 2am CT
  • Sun, 3am ET
  • Sun, 8am BST
  • Sun, 9am CEST
  • Sun, 12:30pm IST
  • Sun, 3pm CST
  • Sun, 4pm KST/JST
  • Sun, 5pm AEST
  • Sun, 7pm NZST
EA Sports FC 25 screenshot showing the Squad Battles screen.
This is the Squad Battles menu, where you can check up on your progress as well as your rewards. / EA Sports

Rewards should be available within an hour of the modes being refreshed. The servers have been a little strained during these times in the past, delaying rewards from becoming available for a bit, so you should always be patient if things don’t go as smoothly as planned – you’ll get your hands on the hard-earned rewards eventually.

Make sure to grab the best Career Mode players in EA FC 25 for your club if Ultimate Team isn’t your thing.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides