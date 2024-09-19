EA FC 25 Division Rivals and Squad Battles refresh and reward times
Playing Ultimate Team in EA FC 25 requires a steady supply of coins and card packs to enable the creation of the perfect squad – and the best way to generate a steady income of both is to participate in the Division Rivals and Squad Battles modes.
Table of Contents
Both game modes require you to play matches and win as many of them as possible, though Division Rivals is focused on multiplayer while Squad Battles tests your skills against the AI. There is a limited contingent of matches you can play in each of these two modes every week, after which you’ll be able to claim rewards depending on how well you did.
These rewards can always be claimed shortly after the modes have been refreshed for the next week of play, giving you a reliable schedule you can count on. Find the refresh and reward times for Division Rivals and Squad Battles in EA FC 25 below.
EA FC 25 Division Rivals refresh and reward times
Division Rivals always gets refreshed during the work week, though whether it’s on Wednesday or Thursday depends on your exact location and timezone. Check the list below to see when you can claim your Division Rivals rewards in EA FC 25:
- Wed, 11pm PT
- Thu, 1am CT
- Thu, 2am ET
- Thu, 7am BST
- Thu, 8am CEST
- Thu, 11:30am IST
- Thu, 2pm CST
- Thu, 3pm KST/JST
- Thu, 4pm AEST
- Thu, 6pm NZST
EA FC 25 Squad Battles refresh and reward times
Squad Battles, on the other hand, always gets refreshed over the weekend, giving players the chance to compete in both modes without having to decide against one or the other – this is, naturally, important to get all the possible rewards. Check the list below to see when you can claim your Squad Battles rewards in EA FC 25:
- Sun, 12am PT
- Sun, 2am CT
- Sun, 3am ET
- Sun, 8am BST
- Sun, 9am CEST
- Sun, 12:30pm IST
- Sun, 3pm CST
- Sun, 4pm KST/JST
- Sun, 5pm AEST
- Sun, 7pm NZST
Rewards should be available within an hour of the modes being refreshed. The servers have been a little strained during these times in the past, delaying rewards from becoming available for a bit, so you should always be patient if things don’t go as smoothly as planned – you’ll get your hands on the hard-earned rewards eventually.
Make sure to grab the best Career Mode players in EA FC 25 for your club if Ultimate Team isn’t your thing.