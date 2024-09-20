EA FC 25 EA Play: How to start the 10-hour trial
EA FC 25 is now available for owners of the Ultimate Edition and subscribers to EA Play Pro, but those are not the only ways to play EA FC’s latest iteration ahead of the Standard Edition release time. Every EA Play member can get early access to the game through a 10-hour trial without any additional cost.
All progress you make in those ten hours will be transferred over to the full game whenever you purchase it, so this is a good way to get started on Ultimate Team or set up your club for future success in Career Mode.
Find out how to play EA FC 25 early through the EA Play trial below.
EA FC 25: How to access the free 10-hour trial on EA Play
Obviously, the first step on this entire process is to get yourself an EA Play membership – but before you visit the EA website to purchase one, you should know that you might already have access to EA Play if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber.
EA Play is included with every PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, allowing you to get your hands on all its benefits without paying for the extra subscription.
Alright, do you have your EA Play membership sorted out? Then here’s how you can play the EA FC 25 10-hour trial on PS4 or PS5:
- Make sure your EA and PlayStation accounts are linked.
- Go to the PlayStation store on your console.
- Search for EA Sports FC 25 and navigate to its store page.
- Look for the “Game Trial” option to download and play.
Here’s how you can play the EA FC 25 10-hour trial trial on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S:
- Make sure your EA and Xbox accounts are linked.
- Go to the Xbox store on your console.
- Search for EA Sports FC 25 and choose the Standard Edition.
- On the Standard Edition’s store page, select “Game Trial” to download and play.
Here’s how you can play the EA FC 25 10-hour trial on PC:
- Make sure your EA and Xbox accounts are linked.
- Download and open the EA App, then sign in.
- Search for EA Sports FC 25 and navigate to its page.
- Select “Download” to get the game and play.
No matter which platform you activate the trial on, make sure you don’t idle around in the menus for too long – the time keeps ticking down no matter what you do from the moment you start the game, so make those ten hours count. Perhaps by investing into the best EA FC 25 wonderkids in Career Mode?