EA FC 25 Evolutions: All changes to the mechanic
Ultimate Team Evolutions are undergoing some changes in EA FC 25, as EA Sports seeks to improve the feature and make it a bit more flexible to use. Added to the series in last year’s title, Evolutions were a major new feature in Ultimate Team that quickly became popular among fans.
You can learn how Evolutions in EA FC work through last year’s explainer of the feature, as EA Sports is largely leaving the system intact from what it was – it’s merely changing some details based on community feedback. To give a short explanation: Evolutions allow you to upgrade an Ultimate Team card, enhancing its attributes by completing specific challenges.
However, in their original form Evolutions felt a little bit restrictive with their entry requirements being a particularly large source of frustration.
Find all Evolution changes in EA FC 25 below to see how the developers are enhancing your quality of life.
EA FC 25 Evolution changes: Entry requirements
EA FC 24 made it frustratingly difficult to maintain the entry requirements for more Evolutions after upgrading a card, somewhat undermining the reason why the system was introduced – namely, to keep older cards relevant for longer.
EA Sports wants to solve this problem by giving Evolutions a maximum entry requirement and smooth things out this way.
You can see what the developers mean in the example below: A +10 Pace Evolution (up to a maximum of 90 Pace) would work only for a player that has 80 Pace to start with in EA FC 24’s system, because everyone above it wouldn’t be eligible.
EA FC 25, on the other hand, simply sets a maximum entry requirement of – in this example – 92 Pace, suddenly giving you the option to also upgrade a card with more than 80 Pace. This system should deliver a lot more flexibility overall.
Starting Pace
Final Pace post-Evolution in EA FC 24
Final Pace post-Evolution in EA FC 25
80
90
90
85
Not eligible
90
92
Not eligible
92
95
Not eligible
Not eligible
EA FC 25 Evolution changes: Gameplay requirements
Most Evolutions in EA FC 24 required you to engage with Champions and Division Rivals, the competitive multiplayer modes of the game. Naturally, this isn’t exactly everyone’s cup of tea – which is why EA FC 25 is changing that.
While some Evolutions still need to be worked on in Champions and Division Rivals in EA FC 25, that number will be reduced overall. Instead, many challenges will take place in Live Friendlies or Rush, which are modes that are a lot more casual in nature. This should help more players to complete Evolutions, regardless of their competitive spirit.
EA FC 25 Evolution changes: Cosmetic Evolutions
Cosmetic Evolutions allow you to customize player cards in EA FC 25. You can add elements, change colors, sprinkle in some animations, and even connect some sound effects to them – that won’t make them any more effective on the green, but it sure sounds fun.
These Cosmetic Evolutions work the same way regular ones do in regards to obtaining and activating them.