EA FC 25 Evolutions: All changes to the mechanic

EA Sports is making the system more flexible

Marco Wutz

EA Sports

Ultimate Team Evolutions are undergoing some changes in EA FC 25, as EA Sports seeks to improve the feature and make it a bit more flexible to use. Added to the series in last year’s title, Evolutions were a major new feature in Ultimate Team that quickly became popular among fans.

Table of Contents

  1. EA FC 25 Evolution changes: Entry requirements
  2. EA FC 25 Evolution changes: Gameplay requirements
  3. EA FC 25 Evolution changes: Cosmetic Evolutions

You can learn how Evolutions in EA FC work through last year’s explainer of the feature, as EA Sports is largely leaving the system intact from what it was – it’s merely changing some details based on community feedback. To give a short explanation: Evolutions allow you to upgrade an Ultimate Team card, enhancing its attributes by completing specific challenges.

However, in their original form Evolutions felt a little bit restrictive with their entry requirements being a particularly large source of frustration. 

Find all Evolution changes in EA FC 25 below to see how the developers are enhancing your quality of life.

EA FC 25 Evolution changes: Entry requirements

EA FC 24 made it frustratingly difficult to maintain the entry requirements for more Evolutions after upgrading a card, somewhat undermining the reason why the system was introduced – namely, to keep older cards relevant for longer.

EA Sports wants to solve this problem by giving Evolutions a maximum entry requirement and smooth things out this way.

You can see what the developers mean in the example below: A +10 Pace Evolution (up to a maximum of 90 Pace) would work only for a player that has 80 Pace to start with in EA FC 24’s system, because everyone above it wouldn’t be eligible. 

EA FC 25, on the other hand, simply sets a maximum entry requirement of – in this example – 92 Pace, suddenly giving you the option to also upgrade a card with more than 80 Pace. This system should deliver a lot more flexibility overall.

Starting Pace

Final Pace post-Evolution in EA FC 24

Final Pace post-Evolution in EA FC 25

80

90

90

85

Not eligible

90

92

Not eligible

92

95

Not eligible

Not eligible

EA FC 25 Evolution changes: Gameplay requirements

Most Evolutions in EA FC 24 required you to engage with Champions and Division Rivals, the competitive multiplayer modes of the game. Naturally, this isn’t exactly everyone’s cup of tea – which is why EA FC 25 is changing that.

While some Evolutions still need to be worked on in Champions and Division Rivals in EA FC 25, that number will be reduced overall. Instead, many challenges will take place in Live Friendlies or Rush, which are modes that are a lot more casual in nature. This should help more players to complete Evolutions, regardless of their competitive spirit.

EA FC 25 Evolution changes: Cosmetic Evolutions

Cosmetic Evolutions allow you to customize player cards in EA FC 25. You can add elements, change colors, sprinkle in some animations, and even connect some sound effects to them – that won’t make them any more effective on the green, but it sure sounds fun.

These Cosmetic Evolutions work the same way regular ones do in regards to obtaining and activating them.

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

