EA FC 25 Heroes: All new Ultimate Team Heroes
Heroes are one of the more recent additions to Ultimate Team, being created for the final entries into the series running under the FIFA license – but they survived the jump to EA FC in perfectly fine condition and will make a return in EA FC 25.
Similar to Icons, Heroes are mostly retired players from the sport’s history that have contributed in a major way to soccer through their performances in national leagues, which is why they have some powerful and very beneficial chemistry traits to offer. The right Hero card in the right place can really bring your squad together in Ultimate Team, making them worthwhile additions.
Find all new EA FC 25 Heroes below to bolster your Ultimate Team with.
EA FC 25: All new Heroes
- Eden Hazard (Belgium, Premier League) – 86 to 90
- Jamie Carragher (England, Premier League) – 86 to 88
- Jaap Stam (Netherlands, Premier League) – 85 to 89
- Yaya Touré (Côte d'Ivoire, Premier League) – 85 to 89
- Tim Howard (USA, Premier League) – 85 to 89
- Laura Georges (France, Première Ligue) – 85 to 89
- Maicon (Brazil, Serie A) – 86 to 90
- Guti (Spain, La Liga) – 86 to 88
- Fara Williams (England, Women’s Super League) – 86 to 88
- Ze Roberto (Brazil, Bundesliga) – 86 to 89
- Celia Sasic (Germany, Frauen-Bundesliga) – 88 to 91
- Marek Hamsik (Slovakia, Serie A) – 85 to 89
- Mohammed Noor (Saudi-Arabia, Saudi Professional League) – 85 to 88
- Blaise Matuidi (France, Ligue 1) – 85 to 88
Heroes can be upgraded over time, which is why we’ve given two Overall Ratings for each one – the first number represents their starting OVR and the second one is their final OVR with every possible upgrade.
