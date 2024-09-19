Video Games

EA FC 25 Icons: All new legendary players in Ultimate Team

Find every Icon added in EA FC 25

Marco Wutz

EA Sports

It’s tradition for each entry into EA Sports’ soccer series to add a few Icon cards to the game. These are powerful cards representing some of the most accomplished, influential, and best players to ever grace the green – naturally, many of them become coveted items in Ultimate Team, adding substantial power to their squads.

While EA FC 25 is changing how Evolutions work, it does not eschew tradition in regards to Icons, bringing several legendary soccer stars into the game as Icon players and celebrating their contributions to the sport.

Find all new EA FC 25 Icons below to ensure none escapes your radar.

EA FC 25: All new Icons

  • Nadine Angerer (GK, Germany) – 92
  • Gianluigi Buffon (GK, Italy) – 91
  • Lotta Schelin (ST, Sweden) – 90
  • Julie Foudy (CM, USA) – 90
  • Aya Miyama (LM, Japan) – 90
  • Gareth Bale (RW, Wales) – 88
  • Lillian Thuram (RB, France) – 88
  • Marinette Pichon (ST, France) – 88

This year’s Icon class includes two truly legendary goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon had one of the longest and most successful careers in soccer history, winning titles from 1999 to 2018. Nadine Angerer became the first goalkeeper ever – man or woman – to be named FIFA World Player of the Year after winning the European championship with Germany in 2013. Earlier, she led the team to the women’s world championship in 2007 without a single goal being scored against her.

Aya Miyama played a crucial role in Japan’s world cup victory in 2011, contributing a goal and an assist to her team in the intense finals against the United States. Julie Foudy did her part for the US in two earlier world cups, making a contribution to women’s soccer’s popularity in the US. A similar role could be attributed to Lotta Schelin: The Swede led a struggling Olympique Lyonnais to three European titles and ended her career as Sweden’s all-time top scorer. Marinette Pichon paved the way for women’s soccer in France, leading the national team to its first ever world cup qualification and scoring its first goal.

On the men’s side, Gareth Bale is regarded Wales’ most highly-decorated player ever, winning titles in the Premier League, La Liga, and internationally. He even led Wales to a shocking top 4 finish at the team’s first-ever Euros. Finally, Lillian Thuram paved the way for France’s first world cup win in 1998 with a heroic shot in the semis.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides