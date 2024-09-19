EA FC 25 Icons: All new legendary players in Ultimate Team
It’s tradition for each entry into EA Sports’ soccer series to add a few Icon cards to the game. These are powerful cards representing some of the most accomplished, influential, and best players to ever grace the green – naturally, many of them become coveted items in Ultimate Team, adding substantial power to their squads.
While EA FC 25 is changing how Evolutions work, it does not eschew tradition in regards to Icons, bringing several legendary soccer stars into the game as Icon players and celebrating their contributions to the sport.
Find all new EA FC 25 Icons below to ensure none escapes your radar.
EA FC 25: All new Icons
- Nadine Angerer (GK, Germany) – 92
- Gianluigi Buffon (GK, Italy) – 91
- Lotta Schelin (ST, Sweden) – 90
- Julie Foudy (CM, USA) – 90
- Aya Miyama (LM, Japan) – 90
- Gareth Bale (RW, Wales) – 88
- Lillian Thuram (RB, France) – 88
- Marinette Pichon (ST, France) – 88
This year’s Icon class includes two truly legendary goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon had one of the longest and most successful careers in soccer history, winning titles from 1999 to 2018. Nadine Angerer became the first goalkeeper ever – man or woman – to be named FIFA World Player of the Year after winning the European championship with Germany in 2013. Earlier, she led the team to the women’s world championship in 2007 without a single goal being scored against her.
Aya Miyama played a crucial role in Japan’s world cup victory in 2011, contributing a goal and an assist to her team in the intense finals against the United States. Julie Foudy did her part for the US in two earlier world cups, making a contribution to women’s soccer’s popularity in the US. A similar role could be attributed to Lotta Schelin: The Swede led a struggling Olympique Lyonnais to three European titles and ended her career as Sweden’s all-time top scorer. Marinette Pichon paved the way for women’s soccer in France, leading the national team to its first ever world cup qualification and scoring its first goal.
On the men’s side, Gareth Bale is regarded Wales’ most highly-decorated player ever, winning titles in the Premier League, La Liga, and internationally. He even led Wales to a shocking top 4 finish at the team’s first-ever Euros. Finally, Lillian Thuram paved the way for France’s first world cup win in 1998 with a heroic shot in the semis.