EA FC 25 TOTY: How to vote for Team of the Year
The voting booths are open for the EA Sports FC 25 Team of the Year – or TOTY, for short. Like in every year, fans are encouraged to cast their vote to decide which players will be available as part of the prestigious Ultimate Team promo, which often results in some of the best cards that are available over the soccer game’s life.
Players can vote for a Men’s and Women’s TOTY in EA FC 25 with the nominees for both teams having already been announced.
Find all EA FC 25 TOTY candidates and learn how to vote for Team of the Year below.
EA FC 25 TOTY: How to vote
Voting for EA FC 25 TOTY is simple enough – follow the steps below and you’ll be done in no time:
- Navigate to the official website for the Men’s TOTY or Women’s TOTY.
- Look through the candidates below the soccer field and then drag-and-drop your favorites onto their respective positions. You can choose three attackers, three midfielders, four defenders, and one goalkeeper.
- When you’ve completed your team, agree to the terms and conditions on the right side to unlock the “Submit Vote” button.
- Click “Submit Vote” and you’ll be done.
The EA FC 25 TOTY vote will be closed on January 12, 2025, at 11:59pm PST, which equals January 13, 2025, at 2:59 EST / 7:59am GMT / 8:59am CET.
EA FC 25 TOTY: Timetable
Here’s the reveal and release schedule for EA FC 25 TOTY:
- January 17, 2025: TOTY Attackers, TOTY Icons Team 1
- January 19, 2025: TOTY Midfielders
- January 21, 2025: TOTY Defenders and Goalkeepers, TOTY Icons Team 2
- January 23, 2025: TOTY release
- January 24, 2025: TOTY Honorable Mentions and 12th Man release, TOTY Icons release
EA FC 25 TOTY: Men’s TOTY candidates
Goalkeepers
- Emiliano Martínez - Aston Villa
- Gianluigi Donnarumma - Paris Saint-Germain
- Gregor Kobel - Borussia Dortmund
- Péter Gulácsi - RB Leipzig
- Mike Maignan - Milan
- Unai Simón - Athletic Club de Bilbao
- Diogo Costa - FC Porto
Defenders
- Joško Gvardiol - Manchester City
- William Saliba - Arsenal
- Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool
- Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool
- Rúben Dias - Manchester City
- Marquinhos Aoás Corrêa - Paris Saint-Germain
- Wilfried Singo - AS Monaco
- Grimaldo - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Jonathan Tah - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Joshua Kimmich - Bayern München
- Maximilian Mittelstädt - VfB Stuttgart
- Theo Hernández - Milan
- Bremer - Juventus
- Federico Dimarco - Inter
- Alessandro Buongiorno - Napoli
- Alessandro Bastoni - Inter
- Carvajal - Real Madrid
- Antonio Rüdiger - Real Madrid
- Miguel Gutiérrez - Girona FC
Midfielders
- Rodri - Manchester City
- Cole Palmer - Chelsea
- Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal
- Declan Rice - Arsenal
- Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes - Manchester United
- Vitinha - Paris Saint-Germain
- Mahdi Camara - Stade Brestois 29
- Edon Zhegrova - LOSC Lille
- Florian Wirtz - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Granit Xhaka - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Jamal Musiala - Bayern München
- Julian Brandt - Borussia Dortmund
- Xavi Simons - RB Leipzig
- Hakan Çalhanoğlu - Inter
- Charles De Ketelaere - Atalanta
- Paulo Dybala - Roma
- Riccardo Orsolini - Bologna
- Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid
- Federico Valverde - Real Madrid
- Nico Williams - Athletic Club de Bilbao
- Pedri - FC Barcelona
- Álex Baena - Villarreal CF
- Zubimendi - Real Sociedad
- Ángel Di Maria - Benfica
- Salem Al Dawsari - Al Hilal
- N'Golo Kanté - Al Ittihad
Attackers
- Erling Haaland - Manchester City
- Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
- Bukayo Saka - Arsenal
- Phil Foden - Manchester City
- Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa
- Heung Min Son - Tottenham Hotspur
- Bradley Barcola - Paris Saint-Germain
- Jonathan David - LOSC Lille
- Ousmane Dembélé - Paris Saint-Germain
- Alexandre Lacazette - Olympique Lyonnais
- Harry Kane - Bayern München
- Omar Marmoush - Eintracht Frankfurt
- Serhou Guirassy - Borussia Dortmund
- Deniz Undav - VfB Stuttgart
- Loïs Openda - RB Leipzig
- Lautaro Martínez - Inter
- Dušan Vlahović - Juventus
- Ademola Lookman - Atalanta
- Christian Pulisic - Milan
- Marcus Thuram - Inter
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli
- Artem Dovbyk - Roma
- Vini Jr. - Real Madrid
- Lamine Yamal - FC Barcelona
- Raphinha - FC Barcelona
- Kylian Mbappé - Real Madrid
- Robert Lewandowski - FC Barcelona
- Antoine Griezmann - Atlético de Madrid
- Viktor Gyökeres - Sporting CP
- Cristiano Ronaldo - Al Nassr
- Lionel Messi - Inter Miami
EA FC 25 TOTY: Women’s TOTY candidates
Goalkeepers
- Chiamaka Nnadozie - Paris FC
- Merle Frohms - VfL Wolfsburg
- Lola Gallardo - Atlético de Madrid
- Anna Moorhouse - Orlando Pride
- Ann-Katrin Berger - NJ / NY Gotham FC
Defenders
- Alex Greenwood - Manchester City
- Lucy Bronze - Chelsea
- Katie McCabe - Arsenal
- Lotte Wubben-Moy - Arsenal
- Wendie Renard - Olympique Lyonnais
- Sakina Karchaoui - Paris Saint-Germain
- Ellie Carpenter - Olympique Lyonnais
- Selma Bacha - Olympique Lyonnais
- Jade Le Guilly - Paris Saint-Germain
- Giulia Gwinn - Bayern München
- Sara Doorsoun - Eintracht Frankfurt
- Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir - Bayern München
- Lisa Karl - SC Freiburg
- Irene Paredes - FC Barcelona
- Nerea Nevado - Athletic Club de Bilbao
- Olga Carmona - Real Madrid
- Kaleigh Kurtz - North Carolina Courage
- Naomi Girma - San Diego Wave FC
- Emily Sams - Orlando Pride
Midfielders
- Yui Hasegawa - Manchester City
- Sjoeke Nüsken - Chelsea
- Jill Roord - Manchester City
- Guro Reiten - Chelsea
- Grace Clinton - Manchester United
- Lindsey Horan - Olympique Lyonnais
- Grace Geyoro - Paris Saint-Germain
- Clara Mateo - Paris FC
- Gaëtane Thiney - Paris FC
- Klara Bühl - Bayern München
- Pernille Harder - Bayern München
- Svenja Huth - VfL Wolfsburg
- Laura Freigang - Eintracht Frankfurt
- Natasha Kowalski - SGS Essen
- Aitana Bonmatí - FC Barcelona
- Vilde Bøe Risa - Atlético de Madrid
- Alexia Putellas - FC Barcelona
- Sandie Toletti - Real Madrid
- Temwa Chawinga - Kansas City Current
- Croix Bethune - Washington Spirit
- Trinity Rodman - Washington Spirit
- Rose Lavelle - NJ / NY Gotham FC
- Mallory Swanson - Chicago Red Stars
- Marta - Orlando Pride
Attackers
- Khadija Shaw - Manchester City
- Lauren Hemp - Manchester City
- Lauren James - Chelsea
- Mariona - Arsenal
- Mayra Ramírez - Chelsea
- Tabitha Chawinga - Olympique Lyonnais
- Kadidiatou Diani - Olympique Lyonnais
- Marie Katoto - Paris Saint-Germain
- Melchie Dumornay - Olympique Lyonnais
- Alexandra Popp - VfL Wolfsburg
- Lea Schüller - Bayern München
- Vanessa Fudalla - RB Leipzig
- Kristin Kögel - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Caroline Graham Hansen - FC Barcelona
- Ewa Pajor - FC Barcelona
- Salma Paralluelo - FC Barcelona
- Alba Redondo - Real Madrid
- Rasheedat Ajibade - Atlético de Madrid
- Barbra Banda - Orlando Pride
- Sophia Smith - Portland Thorns FC
- Asisat Oshoala - Bay FC