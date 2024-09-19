EA FC 25 wonderkids: Best young players in Career Mode
Although investing into the best EA FC 25 Career Mode players is a great short term strategy to make your club competitive immediately, it’s not necessarily the way to build great foundations for the future. To create a club that can sustain its dominance over its domestic league over a span of seasons, you’ll need to look at the larger picture and invest into the future – and what’s the best way to do that?
That’s right: The future – that’s young people. You’ll want to find the best EA FC 25 wonderkids for your club. While they aren’t going to be as effective as today’s stars immediately, after some training you’ll be able to reap the rewards and have an entire cadre of superstars at your beck and call – and all that while keeping your budget balanced. Find the best young players in EA FC 25 below, ordered by position.
EA FC 25 Career Mode: Best wonderkids
EA FC 25: Best young goalkeepers (GK)
- Giorgi Mamardashvili – 85
- Lucas Chevalier – 80
- Guillaume Restes – 78
- Anatoliy Trubin – 78
- Julen Agirrezabala – 77
- Filip Jörgensen – 77
- Luiz Lúcio Reis Júnior – 76
- Joan García Pons – 76
- Andrew da Silva Ventura – 75
- Maarten Vandevoordt – 75
EA FC 25: Best young right backs (RB)
- Alex Balde – 81
- Malo Gusto – 80
- Arnau Martínez López – 79
- Tino Livramento – 78
- Rico Lewis – 76
- Conor Bradley – 75
- Joe Scally – 74
- Devyne Rensch – 73
- Mattia Zanotti – 73
- Archie Gray – 73
EA FC 25: Best young left backs (LB)
- Camavinga – 83
- Destiny Iyenoma Udogie – 82
- Tino Livramento – 78
- Levi Colwill – 77
- Milos Kerkez – 77
- Lucas Lopes Beraldo – 77
- Victor Kristiansen – 76
- Luca Netz – 74
- Kevin Paredes – 73
- Devyne Rensch – 73
- Bjorn Meijer – 73
- Valentin Barco – 73
- Lewis Hall – 73
- Jorrel Hato – 73
- Elias Jelert – 73
- Iván Fresneda Corraliza – 73
EA FC 25: Best young center backs (CB)
- Antonio Joao Tavares Silva – 79
- Castello Lukeba – 79
- Arnau Martínez López – 79
- Leny Yoro – 78
- Giorgio Scalvini – 78
- Levi Colwill – 77
- Cristhian Mosquera Ibargüen – 77
- Lucas Lopes Beraldo – 77
- Zeno Debast – 76
- Martin Vitík – 75
- Jarell Quansah – 75
EA FC 25: Best young center midfielders (CAM, CDM, CM)
- Jude Bellingham – 90
- Florian Wirtz – 88
- Jamal Musiala – 87
- Pedri – 86
- Xavi Simons – 83
- Camavinga – 83
- Páez Gavira – 83
- Warren Zaire–Emery – 80
- Gonçalves Neves – 79
- Harvey Elliott – 78
- Arda Guler – 78
EA FC 25: Best young left wingers (LM, LW)
- Florian Wirtz – 88
- Jamal Musiala – 87
- Pedri – 86
- Xavi Simons – 83
- Páez Gavira – 83
- Sávio Moreira de Oliveira – 82
- Lamine Yamal – 81
- Álex Balde – 80
- Yeremy Pino – 79
- Alejandro Garnacho Ferreyra – 79
EA FC 25: Best young right wingers (RM, RW)
- Lamine Yamal – 81
- Johan Bakayoko – 79
- Yeremy Pino – 79
- Alejandro Garnacho Ferreyra – 79
- Harvey Elliott – 78
- Francisco Conceição – 78
- Arda Güler – 78
- Matías Soulé – 77
- Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa – 77
- Mathys Tel – 77
- Abdul Fatawu Issahaku – 76
- Vitor Hugo Roque Ferreira – 76
EA FC 25: Best young strikers (ST)
- Benjamin Šeško – 79
- Rasmus Højlund – 78
- Maximilian Beier – 78
- Farès Chaïbi – 77
- Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa – 77
- Youssoufa Moukoko – 77
- Marcos Leonardo Santos Almeida – 77
- Mathys Tel – 77
- Elye Wahi – 77
- Anssumane Fati – 77
- Tommaso Baldanzi – 76
- Vitor Hugo Roque Ferreira – 76
- Alejo Veliz – 75