Elden Ring DLC progression guide: area order for Shadow of the Erdtree
Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion is yet another huge addition to the base game, and it continues the trend of the main experience. You’re dropped into the world, directionless, and left to figure things out by yourself. For the most part, the game gently nudges you in the correct direction fairly well, but there’s an incredible amount of optional content to explore, too.
In this guide, we’re breaking down the order you should tackle areas while playing Shadow of the Erdtree. Some of these areas are optional and can be discovered in a very different order, but follow our instructions while taking note of your map and you’ll be fine. You should probably make grab all of the map fragments on your way and don’t forget to check our Elden Ring boss order.
Belurat Tower Settlement
Behind the first large gate you see in the Realm of Shadow, the Belurat Tower Settlement is an obvious first place to explore, just North of where you start at the Gravesite Plain.
Castle Ensis
Castle Ensis is in the opposite direction to Belurat, over the bridge. The castle acts as a gate that prevents you from accessing half of the Realm of Shadow, though you can skip Castle Ensis if you really want to – we don’t recommend it.
Moorth Ruins, Bonny Village
To the East of Castle Ensis, on the other side, you can find Moorth Ruins, and a tunnel system that leads towards Bonny Village. The Bonny Village hides the O, Mother gesture, and is on the path towards the Cathedral.
Cathedral of Manus Metyr
The Cathedral isn’t a dungeon or anything like that, but it’s important for one of the biggest and most revealing questlines in all of Shadow of the Erdtree. Make sure to visit Count Ymir and accept his request. For more, read our full Finger Ruins questline guide.
Shadow Keep
The Shadow Keep is the large dark castle looming on the horizon from Castle Ensis, and it’s where Messmer the Impaler hangs out. There are several paths from this location leading to a variety of areas in Shadow of the Erdtree.
Rauh Base
You can reach Rauh Base from a cave to the North of Moorth Ruins, and it’s the only way to find one of the Elden Ring DLC’s map fragments.
Cerulean Coast
The Cerulean Coast lies to the South, and we have a guide for anyone that wants to find the Cerulean Coast location.
Charo’s Hidden Grave
Charo’s Hidden Grave can be reached from the Dragon’s Pit Terminus dungeon if you keep following paths South, and eventually Northwest.
Stone Coffin Fissure
The Stone Coffin Fissure dungeon is found at the Sourthernmost point of the Cerulean Coast.
Scaduview
Accessible from the Shadow Keep, the Scaduview is where you’ll find Commander Gaius.
The Hinterlands
You’ll need to O, Mother emote to access the Hinterlands. Follow our Finger Ruins guide for more.
Scadutree Base
Here you can fight the Scadutree Avatar, and it’s another location only accessible from the Shadow Keep.
Ancient Ruins of Rauh
Again, only accessible from the Shadow Keep, there’s a path that leads to the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, which are high above Rauh Base.
Abyssal Woods
The Abyssal Woods can be accessed from the ravine underneath the Bonny Village, which can be accessed via a coffin you find in the Shadow Keep. Yes, the Shadow Keep really is a very important area.
Jagged Peak
The Jagged Peak is also reached from the Dragon’s Pit Terminus, and it’s home to dragons. Lots and lots of dragons. Head for the peak to find one of the toughest boss fights in all of Elden Ring.
Enir-Ilim
The final location you need to visit in Shadow of the Erdtree is Enir-Ilim, where you’ll find Miquella’s resting place, and a few more tough enemies to take down. Once you’ve beat all the tough enemies in Enir-Ilim, you will have finished Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion.