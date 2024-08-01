Elden Ring: 5 easiest bosses in the game
Elden Ring and FromSoftware’s Souls games are known for their difficulty, but not every boss in Elden Ring is actually all that tough. From the tutorial to the game’s climax, many of the bosses can be trivialized with the right strategy, but that goes double for those early bosses you’ll find in Limgrave. If you’re looking for a boss that’ll make you feel like a champion for taking them down so easily, you’re in the right place.
These are the easiest bosses in Elden Ring. Some of them aren’t meant to be tougher, others are easy to exploit, and one can be defeated near-effortlessly by simply choosing a weapon that the game readily gives you. For all of that and more, read through our list of the easiest bosses in Elden Ring below.
Easiest bosses in Elden Ring
If you want to make every boss easy, all you need is Elden Ring's best weapons and Elden Ring's best Spirit Ashes.
1. Soldier of Godrick
The Soldier of Godrick is by far the easiest boss in Elden Ring – which makes sense, as he’s located in the game’s optional tutorial area. Thousands of players completely missed the opportunity to take out this boss, but that’s earned him some online fame. Fans have dubbed him Soldier of God, Rick, the strongest warrior in The Lands Between. In reality, he’s just a regular Godrick Soldier with a bit more health.
2. Grave Warden Duelist
The Grave Warden Duelist can found in a handful of catacombs. If he catches you in a combo and you haven’t had the chance to level up yet, it can get a bit dicey. But his swings are huge and well-telegraphed, so you can parry pretty much every hit with just a bit of practice. Give it a go!
3. Patches
Patches is the boss of a cave dungeon in Limgrave, and will be familiar to regular FromSoftware fans. This Patches isn’t particularly strong – he’s just a regular dude, really – and he if you stop attacking when he starts begging you can let him live, ending the fight without even taking all his health away. Simple stuff.
4. Tibia Mariner
You can find a bunch of Tibia Mariner bosses in Elden Ring, and the reality is that as long as you ride Torrent around the enemy and dodge the monsters it summons, the fight is easy. If you just focus on the Mariner itself, the fight will rarely last more than a minute or two. Two-handing your weapon before mounting Torrent makes your mounted attacks stronger, by the way.
5. Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy
Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy, is going to be a controversial pick. If you play this boss like any other, Rykard will post a steep challenge. However, the Serpent-Hunter Great Spear is found near the entrance to the boss chamber, and causes massive damage to Rykard, as range, with its Weapon Skill, jumping attack, and charged heavy attack. Each strike inflicts hit stun and potentially stagger on Rykard, allowing you to just rinse and repeat. When played like this, Rykard doesn’t even stand a chance.