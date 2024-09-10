Every announced PS5 Pro Enhanced game
Sony just officially announced the PS5 Pro, and despite being wildly expensive, we did get to learn about enhancements coming to the console and its games that put it a cut above the base console. Sony’s Mark Cerny said in the PS5 Pro presentation that many of these enhancements will be similar to having both performance mode and fidelity mode on at the same time — but we’ll see how that works in practice when the console launches.
While most games will benefit in one way or another from the new hardware, a new PS5 Pro Enhanced label will be appearing on the PlayStation Store to signify that a game has been updated to use the full gamut of new PS5 Pro features. This includes taking advantage of the larger GPU, more advanced ray tracing, and Sony’s in-house AI upscaling solution, PSSR.
While the full list is likely to be massive eventually, Sony has at least announced a few games that will be getting PS5 Pro Enhanced labels in the future.
Every announced PS5 Pro Enhanced game so far
The following games have been confirmed to be getting PS5 Pro Enhanced patches:
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin’s Creed: Shadows
- Demon’s Souls
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Gran Turismo 7
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Crew Motorfest
- The First Descendant
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- And more
PS5 Pro Game Boost details
In addition to the specific patches listed above, Sony has also revealed details about a new feature called PS5 Pro Game Boost. Much like a similarly-named feature on the PS4 Pro, this can “stabilize or improve the performance of supported PS4 and PS5 games,” according to Sony. The company also says that select PS4 games will also get “Enhanced Image Quality” as part of this, which is said to improve the resolution on those games.
Sony says that over 8500 PS4 games could benefit from PS5 Pro Game Boost.