10 best Farming Simulator 25 mods
Farming Simulator 25 has plenty of options that let you alter the game to fit your tastes, but it’s not always enough to get things exactly how you want them. Thankfully, there are other options, as the Farm Sim series has a healthy modding community that has a whole bunch of useful mods ready to go.
We’ve got a guide on how to install Farm Sim 25 mods if you need to know how to do it, but here we’ll be talking about the best mods we’ve found to install.
Time Fast Forward
As we explained in our Farming Simulator 25 beginner tips, you have the option to accelerate the in-game time to make things run a lot quicker on your farm, but for some people, even the 360x option isn’t fast enough. This mod expands the cap on that, adding a bunch of higher options that max out at 9600x faster than real-time, as well as adding a keyboard command that lets you change it on the fly.
Money Cheat
Plenty of people who play these games enjoy doing the farming tasks but don’t always like going through the slow process of building up to the more expensive machines – or even just needing a get-out-of-jail-free card after a bad harvest. This mod makes that easy, adding one million Euros to your account simply by pressing CTRL+ALT+0.
John Deere 7810
As you might expect one of the biggest categories of mods for the game is new vehicles, and this is the one we’ve picked out as it’s actually made by Giants Software, the developers of the game. It’s nice to see the studio support the modding community like this and release new official content for free.
Chainsaw Fastcut
Cutting down trees for lumber is a useful thing you can do in Farming Simulator, but it can be quite time-consuming. There are big machines that will automatically cut and strip logs for you, but chances are you’ll be doing it by hand at first, and this mod makes that process a little less tedious. It both increases the speed of cutting down trees and allows you to run while holding a chainsaw, something we wouldn’t recommend doing in real life, but thankfully this series hasn’t added gore yet.
Place, Terraform, and Paint Anywhere
Constructing buildings a terraforming is a big part of what you’ll need to do to expand in these games, but the tools for doing it can be annoyingly restrictive. As the name suggests, this one removes those restrictions and lets you place stuff anywhere, which is very useful, although do be careful you don’t completely destroy your world in the process.
Super Force
Sometimes you need to move things by hand, but annoyingly, many of those things are often too heavy for you to carry, but that no longer needs to be a worry of yours. With this mod you can now pick up just about anything and carry it to wherever you need it to go – very useful for getting your vehicles unstuck.
HUD Hider
Not much to say about this one, it simply hides the HUD leaving your screen nice and clean for enjoying the farming scenery.
Faster Productions
While being able to speed up time is nice, it’s annoying that you have to do it if you want things to produce faster. This mod only speeds up your production points instead of anything else, letting you get things sooner without having to make the days go by ridiculously fast.
Shadery
This is our representative for the many shader mods that exist for this game, giving everything a bit more visual flair. Each of these changes the lighting in a different way, some making the game more saturated and colorful, while others go for god rays and beautiful shadows over anything else. You can try out a bunch to see which one you like best.
Placeable People Roleplay
There are a bunch of NPCs dotted around this game’s various maps, but they’re spread out so much that the world feels pretty empty. If you want to liven things up a bit then this mod is the one for you, as it lets you place a bunch of NPCs wherever you want and even a few scenery items.