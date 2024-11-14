How to install Farming Simulator 25 mods
The Farming Simulator series is one with an active modding community that is always working on adding new vehicles to the game, as well as altering the mechanics. We’ve put together a list of the best Farming Simulator 25 mods, but before you do that, you’ll need to know how to install mods in the first place.
Thankfully, this process is quite simple as long as you know where to look. Once you have the game installed, boot it up for the first time to make sure all of the game’s files are created correctly, then back out and you’re ready to mod.
All you need to do is find the game’s “mods” folder, which is located in C:/Users/[UserName]/Documents/My Games/FarmingSimulator25. Once you’ve found it all you need to do is download your desired mods and drop the .zip folders in the “mods” folder to install them.
Finally, to activate them, go into the “Mods” tab on the main menu and double-click on them and they’ll be active when you load into your game.