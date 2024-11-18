Video Games

Farming Simulator 25: All Riverbend Springs collectible locations

Every collectible in the Riverbend Springs map in Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Out of all the games to have hidden collectibles, you wouldn’t think Farming Simulator 25 would be one of them, but it does. It makes things a lot trickier than most games too, as every collectible is a unique item that is not highlighted or special in any way, and some are completely unassuming items you would never imagine are noteworthy.

To help you out, we’ve tracked down all 25 collectibles in Farm Sim 25’s Riverbend Spring map. If you want to know more about running a farm, check out our list of the 10 best Farming Simulator 25 mods.

Every Farm Sim 25 collectible location

Collectible 1 – Wall flowers

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the map
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Just up the road from your starting farm, these flowers are on the side of the shed.

Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Collectible 2 – Wooden frame

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the map
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

In a shed west of field 21, the frame is in the corner.

Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Collectible 3 – Wheelbarrow

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the map
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Under a windmill south of fields 19 and 20.

Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Collectible 4 – Metal pipe

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the map
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

On the top floor of a barn east of field 16. You will need to climb the ladder on the outside to get up there.

Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Collectible 5 – Shovel

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the map
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

In a small hut at the end of a pier east of field 27.

Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Collectible 6 – Metal grate

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the map
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Hanging inside the life ring in a shed east of field 25.

Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Collectible 7 – Wooden bucket

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the map
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

In a shed at the northeast corner of field 31, behind some netting.

Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Collectible 8 – Smoker

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the map.
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

On top of a beehive near the house south of field 46.

Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Collectible 9 – Wooden mechanism

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the map.
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

In a barn west of field 42, you’ll need to crouch under some hay bales to find it.

Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Collectible 10 – Red mechanism

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the map.
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

In a derelict shed in the woods north of plot 39.

Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Collectible 11 – Typewriter

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the map.
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

In the back of a garage of the house south of plot 39.

Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Collectible 12 – Desk

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the map.
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

In the factory east of field 55. Go up the stairs and along to the interact point by the door. Next to it you can look in through the window and collect the desk.

Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Collectible 13 – Worktable

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the map.
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

On the ferry south of field 64, under the stairs.

Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Collectible 14 – Metal wheel

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the map.
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

In a shed west of field 82, on top of a box.

Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Collectible 15 – Rake

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the map.
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

In the red dumpster around the back of a building in the town section north of field 81.

Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Collectible 16 – Diagram

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the map.
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

In a small nook west of field 86, climb the stairs above leading to the top of a train tunnel. In the cliff face, there’s a small opening leading to a cave where the diagram lies.

Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Collectible 17 – Furnace

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the map.
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Northeast of field 86 there’s a watchtower. Climb it and the furnace is at the top.

Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Collectible 18 – Blackboard

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the map.
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

At the sawmill north of field 77 above a small desk.

Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Collectible 19 – Filter mechanism

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the map.
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

In a shed in the wood between fields 69 and 70.

Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 / Gaints Software

Collectible 20 – Phone

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the map.
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

On the wall of the gas station building east of field 76.

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the map.
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Collectible 21 – Bell

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the map.
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

In the corner of a barn among a pile of junk south of fields 77 and 78.

Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Collectible 22 – Small red mechanism

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the map.
Farming Simulator 25 / Giant Software

Next to a dumpster in a barn south of field 87.

Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Collectible 23 – Large red mechanism

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the map.
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

In a barn in the woods, next to a stream west of field 90.

Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Collectible 24 – Lamp

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the map.
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

In a workshop next to a house west of field 91. Go into the back of the workshop and down the stairs to reach it.

Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

Collectible 25 – Blue mechanism

Farming Simulator 25 screenshot of the map.
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software

In a shed south of field 4, next to the dingy.

Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 / Giants Software
