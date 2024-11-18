Farming Simulator 25: All Riverbend Springs collectible locations
Out of all the games to have hidden collectibles, you wouldn’t think Farming Simulator 25 would be one of them, but it does. It makes things a lot trickier than most games too, as every collectible is a unique item that is not highlighted or special in any way, and some are completely unassuming items you would never imagine are noteworthy.
To help you out, we’ve tracked down all 25 collectibles in Farm Sim 25’s Riverbend Spring map. If you want to know more about running a farm, check out our list of the 10 best Farming Simulator 25 mods.
Every Farm Sim 25 collectible location
Collectible 1 – Wall flowers
Just up the road from your starting farm, these flowers are on the side of the shed.
Collectible 2 – Wooden frame
In a shed west of field 21, the frame is in the corner.
Collectible 3 – Wheelbarrow
Under a windmill south of fields 19 and 20.
Collectible 4 – Metal pipe
On the top floor of a barn east of field 16. You will need to climb the ladder on the outside to get up there.
Collectible 5 – Shovel
In a small hut at the end of a pier east of field 27.
Collectible 6 – Metal grate
Hanging inside the life ring in a shed east of field 25.
Collectible 7 – Wooden bucket
In a shed at the northeast corner of field 31, behind some netting.
Collectible 8 – Smoker
On top of a beehive near the house south of field 46.
Collectible 9 – Wooden mechanism
In a barn west of field 42, you’ll need to crouch under some hay bales to find it.
Collectible 10 – Red mechanism
In a derelict shed in the woods north of plot 39.
Collectible 11 – Typewriter
In the back of a garage of the house south of plot 39.
Collectible 12 – Desk
In the factory east of field 55. Go up the stairs and along to the interact point by the door. Next to it you can look in through the window and collect the desk.
Collectible 13 – Worktable
On the ferry south of field 64, under the stairs.
Collectible 14 – Metal wheel
In a shed west of field 82, on top of a box.
Collectible 15 – Rake
In the red dumpster around the back of a building in the town section north of field 81.
Collectible 16 – Diagram
In a small nook west of field 86, climb the stairs above leading to the top of a train tunnel. In the cliff face, there’s a small opening leading to a cave where the diagram lies.
Collectible 17 – Furnace
Northeast of field 86 there’s a watchtower. Climb it and the furnace is at the top.
Collectible 18 – Blackboard
At the sawmill north of field 77 above a small desk.
Collectible 19 – Filter mechanism
In a shed in the wood between fields 69 and 70.
Collectible 20 – Phone
On the wall of the gas station building east of field 76.
Collectible 21 – Bell
In the corner of a barn among a pile of junk south of fields 77 and 78.
Collectible 22 – Small red mechanism
Next to a dumpster in a barn south of field 87.
Collectible 23 – Large red mechanism
In a barn in the woods, next to a stream west of field 90.
Collectible 24 – Lamp
In a workshop next to a house west of field 91. Go into the back of the workshop and down the stairs to reach it.
Collectible 25 – Blue mechanism
In a shed south of field 4, next to the dingy.