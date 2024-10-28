Best Pokémon for Feraligatr Tera Raid: How to beat the Feraligatr seven-star Tera Raid event
Following the somewhat challenging Infernape seven-star raid, the next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet seven-star raid features the Water-type starter from Generation 2, Feraligatr. If you want to catch your own powerful Pokémon, here’s everything you need to know.
When does the Feraligatr raid start?
Like most seven-star raids Feraligatr will be available across two weekends. You will have six days to take part in the raid and you can finish it once per day. You can only catch Feraligatr once, but you can take it down and claim its rewards as many times as you like.
Here’s when the seven-star Feraligatr raids will take place.
- Friday, November 1, 2024, until Sunday, November 3, 2024
- Friday, November 8, 2024, until Sunday, November 10, 2024
Seven-star tera raid Feraligatr stats, moves, and ability – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Feraligatr has the ability Sheer Force, which boosts the power of all moves with a secondary effect by 30%. However, it does also remove the chance for a secondary effect to occur, so you won’t have to deal with any nasty flinches or stat drops. This Feraligatr also comes with the Dark-tera type giving it a boost to Dark-type moves and making it weak to Bug-, Fairy- and Fighting-types.
Here’s Feraligatr’s ability, tera type and move set:
The Mightiest Feraligatr – Level 100
- Nature – Adamant
- Ability – Sheer Force
- Item – None
- Tera type – Dark
- Move set – Crunch, Liquidation, Rock Slide, Ice Punch, Dragon Dance, Screech
Best counters for Feraligatr – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Feraligatr doesn’t have a particularly high attack stat, so even with the boost from Sheer Force there are ways to defend against it. Here’s what we recommend.
Iron Hands
A raid staple for a reason; Iron Hands can instantly maximize its attack with Belly Drum and then recover its HP with Drain Punch. It also has a very high natural defense stat and shouldn’t be too troubled by any of Feraligatr’s moves. Here’s the set we recommend:
Iron Hands – Level 100
- Nature – Impish
- Ability – Quark Drive
- Item – Big Root
- Tera type – Fighting
- Move set – Belly Drum, Electric Terrain, Iron Defense, Drain Punch
Primarina
Primarina is the perfect type for this raid, resisting both of Feraligatr’s same-type boosted moves. Calm Mind will help boost Primarina’s special attack for some powerful Moonblasts, while Draining Kiss will keep it healthy. Chilling Water also lowers attack even while the barrier is up. Here’s the set we recommend:
Primarina – Level 100
- Nature – Bold
- Ability – Torrent
- Item – Shell Bell
- Tera type – Fairy
- Move set – Calm Mind, Moonblast, Draining Kiss, Chilling Water
Charjabug
Charjabug is a great support Pokémon, which can boost its allies' special attack with the ability Battery just by being on the field. It also has some great supportive moves like Iron Defense to boost its defense, Lunge to lower Feraligatr’s attack, Pounce to lower its speed, and Mud-Slap to lower its accuracy, all while the barrier is active. This set lacks healing though, so you’ll have to use heal cheers strategically. Here’s what we recommend:
Charjabug – Level 100
- Nature – Impish
- Ability – Battery
- Item – Eviolite
- Tera type – Stellar
- Move set – Lunge, Iron Defense, Mud-slap, Pounce
Dachsbun
Dachsbun uses its high defense stat to attack which is perfect for this raid. Dachsbun’s Well-Baked Body sharply boosts defense when hit with a Fire-type move, and if you take two Dachsbun into the raid, one can boost the other with Fire Fang, while the other reduces Feraligatr’s accuracy with Mud-slap. Then the Dachsbun can use Psych Up to copy the defense boosts. Body Press does great damage using Dachsbun’s defense rather than its attack.
Dachsbun – Level 100
- Nature – Impish
- Ability – Well-Baked Body
- Item – Shell Bell
- Tera type – Fighting
- Move set – Mud-slap, Body Press, Fire Fang, Psych Up/Helping Hand