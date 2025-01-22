Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: release times on PC
Square Enix is finally bringing the second part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy to PC and the reviews of the port are looking encouraging. GLHF’s own Rahul Majumdar called it “almost perfect” and wrote that it “looks and runs better than its PS5 counterpart.”
Even the performance of the title on Steam Deck seems to be fine, though it naturally doesn’t deliver the greatest results imaginable on the handheld device. Square Enix announcing FF7 Rebirth’s Steam Deck verification last week led to fans speculating that the title would come to Nintendo Switch 2 as well. That’s for the far future, though – the PC launch is at hand much sooner than that.
Find the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC port release times below.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC release times
Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store starting on January 23, 2025, for most of the world – Australia and New Zealand will have to be a bit more patient. Check the list below to see where your timezone stands:
- January 23, 2025, 6am PST
- January 23, 2025, 8am CST (Central)
- January 23, 2025, 9am EST
- January 23, 2025, 11am BRT
- January 23, 2025, 2pm GMT
- January 23, 2025, 3pm CET
- January 23, 2025, 7:30pm IST
- January 23, 2025, 10pm CST (China)
- January 23, 2025, 11pm KST/JST
- January 24, 2025, 1am AEDT
- January 24, 2025, 3am NZDT
There is no preload for the game, so you’ll simply have to start downloading it once it’s go-time.