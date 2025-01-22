Video Games

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: release times on PC

Find out when the remake is available on PC

Marco Wutz

Square Enix

Square Enix is finally bringing the second part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy to PC and the reviews of the port are looking encouraging. GLHF’s own Rahul Majumdar called it “almost perfect” and wrote that it “looks and runs better than its PS5 counterpart.”

Even the performance of the title on Steam Deck seems to be fine, though it naturally doesn’t deliver the greatest results imaginable on the handheld device. Square Enix announcing FF7 Rebirth’s Steam Deck verification last week led to fans speculating that the title would come to Nintendo Switch 2 as well. That’s for the far future, though – the PC launch is at hand much sooner than that.

Find the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC port release times below.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC release times

Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store starting on January 23, 2025, for most of the world – Australia and New Zealand will have to be a bit more patient. Check the list below to see where your timezone stands:

  • January 23, 2025, 6am PST
  • January 23, 2025, 8am CST (Central)
  • January 23, 2025, 9am EST
  • January 23, 2025, 11am BRT
  • January 23, 2025, 2pm GMT
  • January 23, 2025, 3pm CET
  • January 23, 2025, 7:30pm IST
  • January 23, 2025, 10pm CST (China)
  • January 23, 2025, 11pm KST/JST
  • January 24, 2025, 1am AEDT
  • January 24, 2025, 3am NZDT

There is no preload for the game, so you’ll simply have to start downloading it once it’s go-time.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides