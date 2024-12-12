Every Flex Gadget in Fortnite Ballistic ranked

Video Games

All five Flex Gadgets in Fortnite Ballistic ranked from worst to best

At the start of each match in Fortnite Ballistic, you get to choose one of five gadgets that you can buy in the shop during a match. It’s set up so that each member of a team will have a different gadget, but unfortunately, they aren’t all created equal. There are some gadgets you’re going to want to grab quickly as they’re very useful if used right, while others you may as well not bother with.

We’ve ranked every single Flex Gadget in Fortnite Ballistic from worst to best so you know what to prioritize. If you’re still struggling to get the win in Fortnite Ballistic you can check out our other guides like our Fortnite Ballistic beginner tips and the best Fortnite Ballistic weapons.

Recon Grenade

The Recon Grenade is a bit of a casualty of Skyline 10 being the only map at launch. In this close-quarters and fast-paced map, it’s very rare that anyone will get a chance to retreat to the point that you can track them with this. It can be a little useful to throw one out before assaulting a bomb site, but even then, other gadgets are going to be more useful.

Impulse Grenade

Like the Recon Grenade, I can see the Impulse Grenade being more useful in future maps that are more open, but as it is, dispersing opponents isn’t that useful and there aren’t many places on Skyline 10 where this would be useful for mobility. Plus, once again, even in the few scenarios where it could be helpful, other gadgets would still be better.

Bubble Grenade

This one can come in clutch, but it takes a bit of skill to know when and where is the best time to deploy it. However, do so correctly and it might just save the life of you and your teammates – perhaps even turning an entire game around with just a few seconds of invulnerability. Just don’t forget you have it at that crucial moment.

Frag Grenade

Short of outright missing your target, it’s hard to go wrong with a frag grenade. Either using one will flush your opponents out of their camping position or you’ll deal a hefty bit of damage that makes gunning them down all the easier. It won’t always save the day, but use it right and you can momentarily get the upper hand on someone.

Proximity Mine

You might think that proximity mines are useful because they blow people up, but that’s not actually the case. They’re pretty easy to spot and can be destroyed by shooting them. However, what they always do without fail is distract and stall your opponents. If you block their path with a mine, it probably won’t kill them, but it will force them to stop and momentarily point their guns at the ground to get rid of it, at which point you can strike.

