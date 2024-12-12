The best weapons in Fortnite Ballistic
Fortnite Ballistic has a handful of different weapon types on offer once you have enough cash to buy them, but they’re not always worth it. You have your choice of a couple of different ARs, SMGs, and Shotguns to choose from, so we’ve gone through and picked out the best weapons that you should buy when playing this mode.
Striker Assault Rifle
The Striker is the best all-round assault rifle that you simply can’t go wrong with. It does solid damage, isn’t too heavy on recoil, is reliably accurate, and has a reasonable clip size. If you’re not looking for anything fancy and just want a solid automatic weapon that you can rely on to see you through most battles, the Striker is the clear choice.
Frenzy Auto Shotgun
Skyline 10 is currently the only map in Fortnite Ballistic and it’s designed for a lot of close-quarter encounters. It may seem like all shotguns are good choices then, however, the Hammer Pump Shotgun’s rate of fire makes it unsuitable for the fast-paced firefights in Ballistic. Instead, use the Auto Shotgun, as while it does less damage, the relentless rate of fire can tear through close-range enemies in an instant.
Thunder Burst SMG
Despite being the cheaper of the two SMGs, the Thunder Burst is the one we prefer to use. The burst fire simply makes it more reliable in a chaotic battle as you have greater control over the spread. Accuracy is an SMG’s greatest weakness but this gives you as strong a control of it as you can ask for while still doing a decent chunk of damage.
Reaper Sniper Rifle
This weapon is on here provisionally, as the truth is it’s currently only useful in very niche scenarios, especially as it is twice the cost of the next most expensive weapon in the game. However, while it isn’t all that great on Skyline 10, as soon as Ballistic gets a new map that is less tightly packed it will become extremely powerful.