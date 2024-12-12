Video Games

The best weapons in Fortnite Ballistic

A selection of the best weapons you can buy in Fortnite Ballistic matches

Ryan Woodrow

Fortnite Ballistic
Fortnite Ballistic / Epic Games

Fortnite Ballistic has a handful of different weapon types on offer once you have enough cash to buy them, but they’re not always worth it. You have your choice of a couple of different ARs, SMGs, and Shotguns to choose from, so we’ve gone through and picked out the best weapons that you should buy when playing this mode.

If you’re still finding your feet in Fortnite Ballistic you can check out our other guides like our Fortnite Ballistic beginner tips and every Flex Gadget ranked.

Striker Assault Rifle

Fortnite Ballistic Assault Rifles
Fortnite Ballistic / Epic Games

The Striker is the best all-round assault rifle that you simply can’t go wrong with. It does solid damage, isn’t too heavy on recoil, is reliably accurate, and has a reasonable clip size. If you’re not looking for anything fancy and just want a solid automatic weapon that you can rely on to see you through most battles, the Striker is the clear choice.

Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Fortnite Ballistic shotguns
Fortnite Ballistic / Epic Games

Skyline 10 is currently the only map in Fortnite Ballistic and it’s designed for a lot of close-quarter encounters. It may seem like all shotguns are good choices then, however, the Hammer Pump Shotgun’s rate of fire makes it unsuitable for the fast-paced firefights in Ballistic. Instead, use the Auto Shotgun, as while it does less damage, the relentless rate of fire can tear through close-range enemies in an instant.

Thunder Burst SMG

Fortnite Ballistic SMGs
Fortnite Ballistic / Epic Games

Despite being the cheaper of the two SMGs, the Thunder Burst is the one we prefer to use. The burst fire simply makes it more reliable in a chaotic battle as you have greater control over the spread. Accuracy is an SMG’s greatest weakness but this gives you as strong a control of it as you can ask for while still doing a decent chunk of damage.

Reaper Sniper Rifle

Fortnite Ballistic Reaper Sniper Rifle
Fortnite Ballistic / Epic Games

This weapon is on here provisionally, as the truth is it’s currently only useful in very niche scenarios, especially as it is twice the cost of the next most expensive weapon in the game. However, while it isn’t all that great on Skyline 10, as soon as Ballistic gets a new map that is less tightly packed it will become extremely powerful. 

Published
Ryan Woodrow
RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides