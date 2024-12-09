Video Games

Fortnite Ballistic release time: 5v5 first-person tactical shooter

Fortnite is launching a new first-person shooter mode called Ballistic very soon

Ryan Woodrow

Fortnite Ballistic
Fortnite Ballistic / Epic Games

A first-person mode in Fortnite has been rumored for well over a year now and we’re finally getting our first taste of it on December 11 with a brand-new mode called Fortnite Ballistic. This mode apes the gameplay of Counter-Strike, where one team of five must plant and detonate a bomb while the other team of five seeks to disarm the device.

It’s coming out in early access very soon, so we’ll explain when you can start playing.

Fortnite Ballistic launch time

Fortnite Ballistic key art of the Skyline 10 map, with an overview of what it looks like.
Fortnite Ballistic will launch with just one map, with more to come in future updates. / Epic Games

Based on when previous updates and new modes have been released, we expect Fortnite Ballistic to become playable at 9am ET on December 11. Here’s what that means for your time zone:

  • 6am PT
  • 9am ET
  • 10am BRT
  • 2pm GMT
  • 3pm CET
  • 7:30pm IST
  • 10pm CST
  • 11pm JST
  • 1am AEDT (December 12)
  • 3am NZTDT (December 12)

It’s important to note that the mode will be unavailable in Russia and South Korea at launch, though Epic says it is working on bringing it to those regions.

