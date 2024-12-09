Fortnite Ballistic release time: 5v5 first-person tactical shooter
A first-person mode in Fortnite has been rumored for well over a year now and we’re finally getting our first taste of it on December 11 with a brand-new mode called Fortnite Ballistic. This mode apes the gameplay of Counter-Strike, where one team of five must plant and detonate a bomb while the other team of five seeks to disarm the device.
It’s coming out in early access very soon, so we’ll explain when you can start playing.
Fortnite Ballistic launch time
Based on when previous updates and new modes have been released, we expect Fortnite Ballistic to become playable at 9am ET on December 11. Here’s what that means for your time zone:
- 6am PT
- 9am ET
- 10am BRT
- 2pm GMT
- 3pm CET
- 7:30pm IST
- 10pm CST
- 11pm JST
- 1am AEDT (December 12)
- 3am NZTDT (December 12)
It’s important to note that the mode will be unavailable in Russia and South Korea at launch, though Epic says it is working on bringing it to those regions.