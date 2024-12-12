Fortnite Ballistic beginner tips and tricks to lead you to victory

Video Games

Fortnite Ballistic is bringing the 5v5 tactical shooter formula to a brand-new audience, and if you don’t have experience with a game like Counter-Strike then you have a lot to learn. If you’re new to the mode and you’re struggling to get any wins under your belt then there are a lot of really simple tricks you can use to up your game and have an advantage over the rest of the field.

We’ll give you our best tips so for victory in Fortnite Ballistic.

Learn the map

Fortnite Ballistic key art of the Skyline 10 map, with an overview of what it looks like.
Before even dropping into a map, you need to know it perfectly. Skyline 10 is a very small but incredibly interconnected map, meaning there are loads of different angles of attack for both bomb sites that you should be aware of as different situations will call for wildly different tactics.

Defenders split up

If you’re on the defending team the worst possible thing that can happen is letting the attackers arrive at an empty bomb site and plant the bomb completely unopposed. It puts you on the back leg as you now have a very tight time limit to assault their position and defuse the device. Instead, you should always have at least one person going to both A and B sites to attack and delay the enemy team if they show up there. 3 and 2 is the ideal split, but if you’re pretty confident about your opponents' behavior you can take the risk with a 4 and 1 split.

Attackers stick together

However, if you’re on the attacking team then you have nothing to gain by splitting up. Your goal is to get the bomb down as fast as possible, so whoever picks up the bomb needs to be extremely well defended, so follow them to whichever site they prefer and assault the site as a team to guarantee you’ll never be outnumbered.

Defenders cycle round the points

Fortnite Ballistic screenshot of bomb site A, the ground is cracked with purple energy and a bright blue shipping container
If you’re on the defending team, you’ve split up as we advised but found that the opponents have gone to the opposite bomb site to where you are, so don’t sit around. Instead, keep running through past the enemy’s spawn and come up behind them on the other bomb site. Not only will this keep them guessing as to where you’re coming from, but if things didn’t go their way you might catch some stragglers on the retreat.

Plant the bomb ASAP

If you’re carrying the bomb on the attacking team your job is simply to plant the bomb as fast as possible. Unless there is an opponent directly attacking you, let your allies take care of the opposing team while you focus on getting the bomb down. Both sites will have favorable spots where you can take cover. It only takes a few seconds and it will immediately put pressure on your opponents to defuse it.

Camp the bomb

Fortnite Ballistic screemshot of closed shops in the back alley of a modern cityscape
So you’ve successfully planted the bomb, taken out all the immediate threats, but the opposing team still has some people alive. Do not leave to hunt them down. They need to come to you and the sites are specifically designed to give several good angles to defend from. If you run off to try and find them, they will inevitably come around the other way and defuse the bomb while you’re on the other side of the map. Just stay put, stay calm, and wait for them to fall into your trap.

Defuse while your allies fight

Much like attackers should prioritise planting the bomb, defenders need to priorities defusing it. If you’re the last one left on your team then you should make sure the area is clear first, but as long as you have an ally or two then one of you should focus on defusing the bomb while the others take out the opponents. The timer on the bomb in Ballistic is very short, so you really don’t have time to waste once you reach the site.

Your grenades and gadgets affect everyone

Five different grenades. Two spherical, two cylindrical, and one designed to be placed on the ground
I wouldn’t have thought I’d have to explain this one, but in just one day I’ve already been flash-banged by my own team so many times. At the start of each round you get to choose between one of five Flex Gadgets that you can buy each round alongside the standard smoke bombs and flash bangs, but be careful when you use them as they affect your teammates too, and if you throw a flash bang in my line of sight while I’m lining up a shot, I’ll be very cross with you. If you want to know what the best one to use is, here is our ranking of every Flex Gadget in Fortnite Ballistic.

Buy shields every round

The guns in the shop are eye-catching, but they’re not as important as one little item that you might miss and that’s your shield. You can buy two layers of shield each round that essentially acts as extra health in battle, so there is no reason not to buy it every single round. It’s not too expensive either, so as long as you’re not getting completely steamrolled, you should be able to afford it.

Re-buy your weapons when you die

Three assault rifles lined up on a black and red background
The game doesn’t necessarily make this one clear and if you’re a new player you might not notice, but when you die – even if your team wins the round – you lose all your weapons except your basic pistol. This is also true when you hit the halfway point in a match and you switch roles. Always use the gap at the start of a round to re-arm yourself with some good weaponry. Check out our guide for the best weapons in Fortnite Ballistic if you want even more of an advantage.

