Fortnite: How to become and defeat Godzilla
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 is heating up with the Godzilla event starting today. Alongside the new Kong and Mechagodzilla Fortnite skins available in the item shop, this event will unlock the quests that will let you earn the Godzilla skin as part of this season’s Battle Pass. Normally that’s where it would end, but this event is going one step further as Godzilla is going to become a boss to take down on the Fortnite map.
This isn’t just some NPC raid boss either, as if you play your cards right, there’s a chance that you could get to play as Godzilla and wreak havoc upon the island. We’ll explain how you can become Godzilla in Fortnite and what you can do once you take on this form.
How to become Godzilla
It’s important to note that, much like Doom Island in last year’s Marvel-themed season, the opportunity to play as/against Godzilla won’t be available in every match. Instead, the special portal will only have a chance of spawning when a match begins.
If it does spawn then you need to do everything you can to be the first to the portal, as the first player there will be the one who gets to transform into Godzilla.
How to play as Godzilla
Once you’ve transformed it’s time to start your rampage. In this form, you’ll have a lot more health, which you’ll need as lots of other players will be targeting you. You’ll have three different abilities you can use:
- Roar – Reveals the location of nearby players
- Might Stomp – Damages anyone you stomp on and sends nearby players flying
- Heat Ray – Deals heavy damage to any player or structure it hits
You’ll have to balance the cooldowns on these three abilities to dispatch anyone trying to take you down so you can survive as long as possible and maybe even get a Victory Royale as the iconic monster.
How to defeat Godzilla
After taking some damage, Godzilla will have glowing weak points appear on their body. If you target these points, not only will you do more damage, but it will drop a Godzilla Fragment. Consuming these fragments will restore 40HP and give you three dashes that you can use to cover a bunch of ground in an instant.
While it’s yet to be fully tested, it has also been implied in the trailers that the Rail Gun, which was readded in the v33.20 Fortnite update, is more effective against Godzilla than other weapons.
If you defeat Godzilla, the surviving player who dealt the most damage to them will be granted a Burst Quad Launcher and the Godzilla Medallion, which gives you a recharging dash ability for the rest of the match.