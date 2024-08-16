Fortnite: how to get Captain America's Shield in Chapter 5 Season 4
Among the first round of quests for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is a quest that requires you to put the new and improved Captain America’s Shield to use. Like when the star-spangled man uses it, this shield does a lot of damage to anyone it hits and boomerangs back to you after an impact. Plus, it one of the previous few items in Fortnite that can be used defensively, blocking incoming attacks.
We’ll explain where you can find Captain America’s Shield in Fortnite so you can complete these early quests. If you want to know everything that’s new, check out our Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 patch notes.
Captain America’s Shield location
Unlike most other Mythic-tier weapons, Captain America’s shield can be found as random ground or chest loot at almost any location. This makes it more common than most other Mythic weapons, but it’s still not easy to find, as you’re relying on luck. Your best bet is to land at a POI where the loot is typically very dense, or wait a little while into the match and loot a bunker, which will be full of rare chests containing better loot than normal.
This isn’t the only Marvel-themed Mythic this season, you can also find Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets in Fortnite this season.