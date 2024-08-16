Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 patch notes: 5 biggest changes
We’ve had to wait a while, through the build-up and downtime, but Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is finally here. This new Marvel-themed season sees Doctor Doom take center stage, so of course we need heroes to stop him. As always a new Fortnite season introduces a bunch of map changes, new mechanics, weapons, and of course, a Battle Pass.
Here are the biggest changes in this new season so you know what to be on the lookout for when you drop into your first match.
New Battle Pass
Where most Battle Passes normally only have one crossover skin, this one is special as every skin is a Marvel character, or Marvel twist on an existing Fortnite character. As always you can grab the Battle Pass and start earning levels and rewards right away, and check out our full breakdown of every unique skin in the Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass for full details.
Map changes
Using the power of Pandora’s Box, Doctor Doom as already started reshaping the Fortnite island in his own image, quite literally, as several new POIs are named after him and contain monuments of his face.
Castle Doom is by far the biggest, sprawling over a huge section of the map. There’s sure to be a bunch of cool easter eggs and loot inside.
Doomstadt is a nearby village that may appear peaceful but unsurprisingly is under the thumb of Doom.
Perhaps most interesting of them all is The Raft, a large prison facility that is said to contain both supervillains and “extraterrestrial threat”, so there may be some unique encounters to be had in there.
New and unvaulted weapons
As always, new weapons have joined the fray this season, allow you to bring chaos wherever you go. The new weapons are:
- Dual Micro SMGs – two rapid-fire SMGs that deal high damage but have low accuracy.
- War Machine’s Arsenal – a powerful gun that shoots bullets and explosives.
- War Machine’s Auto Turret – an auto-firing shoulder-mounted turret.
- War Machine’s Hover Jets – let you hover in the air.
- Monarch Pistol – A high-accuracy hair-trigger pistol.
- Sovereign Shotgun – a high-accuracy lever-action shotgun.
Along with that is a bunch of unvaulted weapons from previous seasons:
- Striker Burst Rifle
- Striker Assault Rifle
- Combat Assault Rifle
- Ranger Pistol
- Hammer Pump Shotgun
- Gatekeeper Shotgun
- Hyper SMG
- Shockwave Grenade
Captain America’s Shield and Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets
Among the returning weapons are two Marvel weapons that you’ll want to get your hands on as soon as possible.
First of all, dropped by Doombot at Castle Doom is Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets, which increase your movement speed, can shoot explosive balls of energy, and let you jump two walls high.
Second is Captain America’s Shield which, like before can be thrown for big damage or used to block incoming attacks. However, this season it has increased functionality, firstly being overall faster to use, but also it’s now moddable, so you can experiment with making it even better.
Fortnite Festival Season 5
It’s easy for it to get forgotten among all the excitement for Battle Royale, but Fortnite Festival is starting a new season as well and this time Karol G is the headline act. Like all previous seasons, this means a Karol G skin will be available via both the event pass and in the item shop later in the season.