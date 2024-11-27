Video Games

Fortnite releases a sneak peek at Chapter 6 map and new Hope skin

We've got the very first look at the Fortnite Chapter 6 map thanks to a new illustration

Fortnite Chapter 6 is creeping ever closer, and as we get there the team at Epic is giving us more and more hints as to what’s in store for us when we’re finally able to drop into the new season. With that, the Fortnite Japan Twitter account released an illustration that gives us a better look at one of the Battle Pass skins, as well as a little peek at what the Chapter 6 map will look like.

The image features the new Hope skin walking through a field with blue-green grass and abandoned blades scattered all over the place. Cherry trees surround the scene and a Japanese-style building sits on the horizon.

Given the Fortnite Chapter 6 teaser images we’ve already seen, it’s no surprise that this sort of iconography would make up the new map, but we’re sure there’ll be several other biomes for us to roam around in, and we might get a look at them as the week rolls on.

It’s also nice to see that Hope will continue to feature in Fortnite’s stories going forward. Hope was the main character of Chapter 5, alongside Jonsey, and she guided the players as they took on the forces of Olympus, the Wasteland, and Doctor Doom. Here she’s adopting a look more fitting of the setting, with longer, tied-back hair and a face mask to conceal her identity, though her striking blue hair and eyebrows give it away.

As the countdown to the new season continues, check out our guide to the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 start time for more detailed information.

