Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1: Every unique Battle Pass skin
With a new Fortnite season comes a new Battle Pass, and there’s always so many goodies in store. Fortnite Remix treated us to a shorter Battle Pass, but we’re back up to the full-length thing this time around, with seven unique skins and one secret skin that will unlock in a few week’s time. On top of that, the star system previously used to unlock rewards has been changed this time and we instead have a more traditional reward progression.
Here is a full rundown of every skin in the Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass. If you want to know what else is new this season then check out our full Fortnite v33.00 patch notes for a complete breakdown of everything.
Nyanja
Unlocked as soon as you purchase the Battle Pass, Nyanja is a striking skin, as they seem to be a catperson that is also a bit of a teenage layabout. Still, their name suggests they are at least partially through their ninja training, so maybe there’s more to this character than meets the eye.
Jade
So far we’re two ninjas in and none of them have grasped the concept of using dark colors to remain hidden. Then again, when has Fortnite ever gone for dark colors? Instead, Jade stands out with bright cyan hair and jackets, under which she’s wearing some traditional samurai armor, which I don’t think is all that good against bullets, but points for trying.
Kendo
This ronin also seems to favor bright colors, with a nice red top that leans into this season’s theme of mixing these traditional Japanese touchstones with modern styles. I can’t quite work out what those bottles are he has on his waist, traditional wisdom says they’re probably smoke bombs or something similar, but I can’t help but think they look like pickles.
Shadow Blade Hope
Hope has essentially been the main character of Fortnite since Chapter 5 started and it seems she isn’t going anywhere in Chapter 6, as she gets a brand new skin that kits her out in ninja gear. At least she understood the assignment and picked a darker shade of blue for her outfit, though the same can’t be said for the violet alternate style.
Daigo
I’m not quite sure where in the pantheon of traditional Japanese units Daigo’s supposed to fit, but maybe that’s the point. He’s described only as the “man of a thousand faces”, and he’s the only one that managed to go all-black for his attire. That is, aside from the creepy cracked mask that hides his face.
Hero Baymax
You would think a futuristic superhero that uses something akin to nanotechnology to heal wounds would be against the theme of this Fortnite season, but someone Baymax just manages to fit, especially when you see his samurai alternate outfit.
The Night Rose
The Night Rose seems to be set up as the primary antagonist for this season and it’s easy to see why. This demon warrior can channel some terrifying powers and looks the part, with some altered traditional attire combined with her dark eyes and long horns to create an unsettling look.
Godzilla Evolved
Godzilla is the secret skin for this Fortnite season and I can’t be the only one who thinks Gozilla with human proportions falls a bit into uncanny valley territory. Still, these skins will be unlockable mid-season, likely through completing unique quests that we’ll cover when they’re unveiled.