Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1: Every unique Battle Pass skin

With a new Fortnite season comes a new Battle Pass, and there’s always so many goodies in store. Fortnite Remix treated us to a shorter Battle Pass, but we’re back up to the full-length thing this time around, with seven unique skins and one secret skin that will unlock in a few week’s time. On top of that, the star system previously used to unlock rewards has been changed this time and we instead have a more traditional reward progression.

Here is a full rundown of every skin in the Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass. If you want to know what else is new this season then check out our full Fortnite v33.00 patch notes for a complete breakdown of everything.

Nyanja

Fortnite screenshot of a person with a human body but cat head wearing a bright blue hoodie and fanny pack over its shoulder.
Nyanja / Epic Games

Unlocked as soon as you purchase the Battle Pass, Nyanja is a striking skin, as they seem to be a catperson that is also a bit of a teenage layabout. Still, their name suggests they are at least partially through their ninja training, so maybe there’s more to this character than meets the eye.

Jade

Fortnite screenshot of a girl with cyan hair wearing a varsity jacket and samurai armour underneath.
Jade / Epic Games

So far we’re two ninjas in and none of them have grasped the concept of using dark colors to remain hidden. Then again, when has Fortnite ever gone for dark colors? Instead, Jade stands out with bright cyan hair and jackets, under which she’s wearing some traditional samurai armor, which I don’t think is all that good against bullets, but points for trying.

Kendo

Fortnite screenshot of a man with black hair wearing a bright red jacket and has bottles of something greenish on his belt
Kendo / Epic Games

This ronin also seems to favor bright colors, with a nice red top that leans into this season’s theme of mixing these traditional Japanese touchstones with modern styles. I can’t quite work out what those bottles are he has on his waist, traditional wisdom says they’re probably smoke bombs or something similar, but I can’t help but think they look like pickles.

Shadow Blade Hope

Fortnite screenshot of a woman with dark blue hair in a ponytail wearing a blue and black bodysuit and a facemask.
Shadow Blade Hope / Epic Games

Hope has essentially been the main character of Fortnite since Chapter 5 started and it seems she isn’t going anywhere in Chapter 6, as she gets a brand new skin that kits her out in ninja gear. At least she understood the assignment and picked a darker shade of blue for her outfit, though the same can’t be said for the violet alternate style.

Daigo

Fortnite screenshot of a man wearing a black jacket and grey jumper with a white cracked mask covering his face.
Daigo / Epic Games

I’m not quite sure where in the pantheon of traditional Japanese units Daigo’s supposed to fit, but maybe that’s the point. He’s described only as the “man of a thousand faces”, and he’s the only one that managed to go all-black for his attire. That is, aside from the creepy cracked mask that hides his face.

Hero Baymax

Fortnite screenshot of a robot with a white face in a set of big red power armor.
Hero Baymax / Epic Games

You would think a futuristic superhero that uses something akin to nanotechnology to heal wounds would be against the theme of this Fortnite season, but someone Baymax just manages to fit, especially when you see his samurai alternate outfit.

The Night Rose

Fortnite screenshot of a woman with black eyes, short black hair and horns.
The Night Rose / Epic Games

The Night Rose seems to be set up as the primary antagonist for this season and it’s easy to see why. This demon warrior can channel some terrifying powers and looks the part, with some altered traditional attire combined with her dark eyes and long horns to create an unsettling look.

Godzilla Evolved

Fortnite screenshot of Godzilla with more human-like proportions
Godzilla Evolved / Epic Games

Godzilla is the secret skin for this Fortnite season and I can’t be the only one who thinks Gozilla with human proportions falls a bit into uncanny valley territory. Still, these skins will be unlockable mid-season, likely through completing unique quests that we’ll cover when they’re unveiled.

