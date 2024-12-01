Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1: All medallions and what they do
Where to find every medallion in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 and what they do
After not being included in Fortnite Remix, medallions have made their return in Chapter 6 Season 1. These items, introduced in Chapter 5, are obtained by defeating the NPC bosses in a match and once collected give you a buff that lasts for the rest of the game, at the cost of revealing a radius around your location on other players’ maps.
We’ll explain where all the medallions can be obtained in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 and what they do. If you want to know more about what’s new this season, check out our guides for the Fortnite v33.00 patch notes and our rundown of every unique skin in the Fortnite Hunters Battle Pass.
Night Rose Medallion
- Obtained from: The Night Rose
- Location: Demon’s Dojo
- Effect: Automatically reloads weapons.
Shogun X Medallion
- Obtained from: Shogun X
- Location: Shogun X roams the map and attacks anyone who gets near. Look for the Oni mask icon on the map to find him.
- Effect: Infinite stamina and invisibility while sprinting.
Published