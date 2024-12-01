Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 patch notes: Everything new in v33.00
After a whole lot of waiting a brand new Fortnite chapter is finally here, and that means we’ve got loads of new features to explore. We’re kicking things off with Fortnite Hunters, which brings us a map full of Japanese-themed PoIs, and some big monsters to hunt in them. To help with this we’ve got new movement mechanics and some changes to how guns work.
We’ll explain all in this full rundown of everything that’s been added in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.
New map
Starting with the obvious, there’s a whole new world out there to explore and fight each other to the death in. The terrain on this map looks nice and varied, with a few mountains scattered in a diagonal line across the center of the map, both of which are hiding some cool new PoIs like Shogun’s Solitude and Demon’s Dojo.
New Battle Pass
After Fortnite Remix’s shortened Battle Pass, we’re back to the full-length deal this time around with seven unique skins included in the regular pass track and as always, one secret skin that will be unlocked later in the season, which this time around happens to be Godzilla. You can take a look at all of them in our rundown of every unique Battle Pass skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.
Hitscan weapons
A big change to how guns work has been added in this update which changes all traditional weapons to use hitscan instead of simulated ballistics to determine if you hit your opponent or not, which removes things like bullet drop from the equation when you’re in the throws of battle.
New weapons
To go with them, Chapter 6 Season 1 has a lineup of futuristic weapons including the following:
- Holo Twister assault rifle
- Veiled Precision SMG
- Surgefire SMG
- Sentinel pump shotgun
- Twinfire auto shotgun
- Oni shotgun
Melee hasn’t been forgotten about though, as the Typhoon Blade has been added, a sword that strikes fast and reduces the stamina cost of various actions while you’re wielding it.
Elemental Sprites
As was teased in the season’s first trailer, new cute creatures called sprites have been added. You can find them wandering all over the map and you can use them to get unique effects.
- Air Sprites create an updraft of wind, letting you deploy your glider and damage structures.
- Water Sprites create a font of healing that restores both health and shields.
- Earth Spirtes will consume your items and might spit out something better.
There also come with four new elemental boon items that can be exchanged for a sprite at shrines, dropped from bosses, or occasionally found in chests.
- Fire boon increases your reload speed
- Void boon reveals nearby players when you get an elimination
- Wind boon makes you move faster when wielding your pickaxe
- Water boon heals you when you’re swimming
New movement features
Four new movement techniques have been added, increasing your evasive potential, which will be necessary for some of the foes you’ll have to face this season.
- Ledge Jump – Jump when sprinting near a ledge to launch yourself further off the ledge than usual.
- Roll Landing – Tap jump just before hitting the ground to do a roll that restores your stamina.
- Wall Kick – Press jump while in the air near a wall to kick off it, you can perform another movement off of a wall kick, including more wall kicks.
- Wall Scramble – Jump at a high wall and your character will attempt to scramble up it, mantling if they grab a ledge. You can wall kick mid-way through this move to gain height.
Large boss battles
Up until now, Fortnite NPC bosses have been just like regular players in their behavior, but that’s all going to change as you can now encounter Shogun X and Night Rose, two bosses that are much larger than usual and have unique abilities compared to the bosses of old. Defeating them will get you medallions, which return this season after skipping Fortnite Remix. See what each of them does in our Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 medallion guide.