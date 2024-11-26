Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 start time
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 is very nearly here. We still don’t know all that much about what it’s going to contain, but we did get the Fortnite Hunters reveal earlier this week letting us know what the theme will be, as we drop onto the island of Oninoshima, with exciting prospects like Godzilla and Big Hero 6 Fortnite crossovers on their way.
We’ll help you out by letting you know exactly when all of this cool new content will be available, as we cover the Fortnite C6S1 start time
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 set to begin on Sunday, December 1, 2024 and the exact start time will depend on how long it takes for Epic to complete the update on their servers. This typically takes around 5-8 hours depending on the size of the update, but it’s possible that it could take even longer, as unexpected issues have previously caused updates to take nearly 24 hours.
We know that the current season is set to conclude with the Fortnite Remix The Finale live event, the second showing of which is set to end the season on November 30 at 10pm ET. Assuming everything goes to plan and the servers come back online within 8 hours, we can expect the new season to be playable by 6am ET at the latest. Here’s what that means for various time zones:
- 3am PT
- 6am ET
- 7am BRT
- 11am GMT
- 12pm CET
- 4:30pm IST
- 7pm CST
- 8pm JST
- 10pm AEDT
- 12am NZDT (December 2)