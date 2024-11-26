Video Games

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 start time

When will the Fortnite servers be back online for Chapter 6 Season 1?

Ryan Woodrow

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 / Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 is very nearly here. We still don’t know all that much about what it’s going to contain, but we did get the Fortnite Hunters reveal earlier this week letting us know what the theme will be, as we drop onto the island of Oninoshima, with exciting prospects like Godzilla and Big Hero 6 Fortnite crossovers on their way.

We’ll help you out by letting you know exactly when all of this cool new content will be available, as we cover the Fortnite C6S1 start time

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 start time

Key art for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. A red and white painted background highlights the word "Hunters" in the center
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1: Hunters / Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 set to begin on Sunday, December 1, 2024 and the exact start time will depend on how long it takes for Epic to complete the update on their servers. This typically takes around 5-8 hours depending on the size of the update, but it’s possible that it could take even longer, as unexpected issues have previously caused updates to take nearly 24 hours.

We know that the current season is set to conclude with the Fortnite Remix The Finale live event, the second showing of which is set to end the season on November 30 at 10pm ET. Assuming everything goes to plan and the servers come back online within 8 hours, we can expect the new season to be playable by 6am ET at the latest. Here’s what that means for various time zones:

  • 3am PT
  • 6am ET
  • 7am BRT
  • 11am GMT
  • 12pm CET
  • 4:30pm IST
  • 7pm CST
  • 8pm JST
  • 10pm AEDT
  • 12am NZDT (December 2)
Published
Ryan Woodrow
RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides