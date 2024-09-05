Fortnite v31.10: All Doom quest rewards
Fortnite version 31.10 is out now for all players, and with it comes the mighty Doctor Doom, one of the most fearsome villains in the Marvel universe. Victor von Doom was revealed to be coming to the game during the D23 Fortnite event, which lifted the lid on a Marvel-heavy season called Absolute Doom, alongside a host of other Disney franchises coming to the game.
Fortnite v31.10 unlocks a full set of Doom quests, which will be available in-game until November 2, 2024 and offer a host of Doctor Doom-themed rewards — though you’ll want to pick up this season’s Battle Pass if you want the all the goodies on offer. The update also introduces the Isle of Doom, a mysterious castle which offers a few in-game buffs and benefits.
Here’s every Doom quest reward and how to get them in Fortnite v31.10.
Fortnite v31.10: Doom quest rewards
There are 12 Doom quests to complete in Fortnite v31.10 which, depending on whether or not you’ve coughed up for the Battle Pass, can either offer you four rewards if you’re playing for free, or 12 rewards if you’ve paid.
Free Doom quest rewards
Players who don’t have the Battle Pass for this season will be able to earn four rewards from Doom quests, one each at 4, 6, 8, and 10 quests completed.
Here’s the full list of free Doom quest rewards:
- 4 Quests – Doom Banner Icon
- 6 Quests - The Doctor Is In Spray
- 8 Quests - Doom’s Power Emoticon
- 10 Quests - Pandora's Armor Doom Loading Screen
Battle Pass Doom quest rewards
In addition to the rewards listed above, players who have the Absolute Doom Battle Pass will be able to claim 12 rewards, one for each quest completed.
Here’s the full list of Battle Pass Doom quest rewards:
- Complete 1 Quest - Doom Loading Screen
- Complete 2 Quests - Doom Cloak Back Bling
- Complete 3 Quests - Glory to Latveria Wrap
- Complete 4 Quests - The Doomblade Pickaxe
- Complete 5 Quests - Fist of Doom Glider
- Complete 6 Quests - Doom Outfit
- Complete 7 Quests - Pandora’s Fist of Doom Glider
- Complete 8 Quests - Latverian Monarch Decor Bundle (in LEGO Fortnite)
- Complete 9 Quests - Pandora Doomblade Pickaxe
- Complete 10 Quests - Doom’s Pandora Cloak
- Complete 11 Quests - Doom’s Domain Emote
- Complete 12 Quests - Pandora’s Armor Doom Outfit
38 Lego Fortnite home decorations are included in the Latverian Monarch Decor Bundle — though you’ll only get 10 at first, with the rest coming in a future update thanks to an issue. The Pandora’s Doom Outfit includes Doctor Doom’s glider, pickaxe, back bling, and of course, outfit in the Pandora style, making for a pretty worthwhile package. That’s in addition to all of the goodies already included in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass.