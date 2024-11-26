You can claim the free Slayer Juice WRLD Fortnite skin right now
The end of Fortnite Remix is drawing near, but there’s still time for you to get a couple of cool items before it’s over. In fact, right now, you can get a rare free skin in the game right now, and all you have to do to get it is log in to the game. This Slayer Juice WRLD skin is a variant of the late artist based on one of his music videos that used animation based on Demon Slayer. Juice WRLD has been a big part of this season, as the Fortnite Remix The Finale live event will feature a new track.
How to claim the Slayer Juice WRLD skin
It really is as simple as logging in to your account between now and November 30 at 10pm ET, which is when the season ends. Note that you may not get the skin immediately upon logging in, and depending on when you decide to do it, it could take up to 24 hours for the skin to appear in your account but don’t worry, as long as you’ve logged in during that time, you will definitely get it.
Alongside the skin, you’ll also get the following items:
- 999 Knives pickaxe
- 999 Knives back bling
- Adventure, Remix’d loading screen
- Number One Remix loading screen
- Remix With the Golden Touch loading screen
- Juice’s WRLD loading screen