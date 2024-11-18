How to get Fortnite Kicks
Fortnite Kicks are the new type of cosmetic item that was teased at the start of the season and were officially added in the v32.10 Fortnite patch. If you weren’t aware, Kicks are simply shoes that let you swap out your skin’s default footwear with custom designs, some based on real-world shoe designs, and others based on original designs from the Epic team.
How to get Kicks in Fortnite
Despite having been added in the most recent update, Kicks aren’t yet available to use in Fortnite. If you bought the Fortnite Remix Battle Pass, you will have even been given a free pair of Air Jordan 1 High OGs, but they are still unable to be equipped. We were told that they would be fully implemented this season, but it seems the intended launch date has been delayed for mysterious behind-the-scenes reasons.
We’ll keep you updated on when Kicks are set to go live, so check back here regularly for more information.