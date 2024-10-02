Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 live event start time
We’re being spoiled this season, as there is not just one live event coming for Chapter 5 Season 4, but two, and the first is coming this week, almost a month before the end of the season. Doctor Doom’s plans are coming to fruition sooner than expected and we’re going to have to do something to stop it to prevent a calamity.
We’ll explain everything we know about the upcoming live event and when it’s scheduled to start. If you want to know what else was added in this week's update, check out our full Fortnite v31.30 patch notes.
When does the Fortnite live event start?
The Fortnite live event is set to start on October 5, 2024, at 2pm ET. Here’s what that means for your time zone:
- 11am PT
- 2pm ET
- 7pm BST
- 8pm CEST
- 11:30pm IST
- 3am JST (October 6)
- 5am AEDT (October 6)
What will happen in the Fortnite live event?
We don’t know the specific details of this event yet, but based on this season’s story so far, we can take some good guesses. Doom recently summoned Pandora’s Box back onto the island and is finding a way to harvest its power, so it’s likely we’ll be seeing the man himself play a pivotal role in this event.
The one thing we do know for certain is that there will be a cinematic cutscene in the event, which means you can expect something big will happen that will set up the second live event coming at the end of this season.