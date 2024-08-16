Fortnite: All new Medallions and what they do in Chapter 5 Season 4
Every Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, where to find them, and what they do
If you’ve not played Fortnite in a while, then you might not have seen Medallions before. These are special items that drop when you defeat NPC bosses and they give you a bunch of different bonuses that make you gradually more powerful, at the cost of your rough location being revealed on the map.
Chapter 5 Season 4 brings in three new Medallions for each of the bosses in this season, so we’ll explain how to get them and what they do.
Siphon Medallion
- Dropped by: Doombot
- Location: Castle Doom
- Effect: Refills your health and shields as you damage/eliminate opponents
Reveal Medallion
- Dropped by: Emma Frost
- Location: The Raft
- Effect: Occasionally reveals the location of all nearby opponents
Stealth Medallion
- Dropped by: Mysterio
- Location: Doomstadt
- Effect: Grants temporary invisibility while crouching
