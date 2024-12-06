How to play Fortnite OG and drop into a match
After a lot of hype, Fortnite OG is finally here as a permanent playable mode. Like Warcraft Classic, this mode takes Fortnite all that way back to Chapter 1 Season 1 from when the game first launched with the original map and lineup of weapons. However, it keeps a lot of the modern improvements to the game like the new movement mechanics and the option for Zero Build mode.
We’ll explain where you can find the game in the main menu and get yourself into a match.
How to play Fortnite OG
Like any other Fortnite mode, you can play OG from the regular Fortnite launcher no matter what platform you’re using. Simply go into the menu at the bottom of the screen and scroll through the modes, there you’ll see “Fortnite OG” and “Fortnite OG Zero Build”. Just select the one you prefer and queue up for a match.
You shouldn't have to wait long in the queue either, as just 20 minutes after launch Fortnite OG hit 1 million concurrent players. You can also get your hands on the OG Pass, which has three old skins from Fortnite's early days.