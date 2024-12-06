Video Games

Every unique skin in the Fortnite OG Pass

Full list of every skin in the new Fortnite OG Pass

Ryan Woodrow

Fortnite OG
Fortnite OG / Epic Games

With the release of Fortnite OG comes the very first OG Pass which you can buy for 1,000 V-Bucks or get alongside every other pass in game for £9.99 a month as part of the Fortnite Crew subscription. The OG Pass is shorter than the regular Battle Pass and, as you might expect, can only be filled by playing in either of the two Fortnite OG modes.

In it there are three unique skins each from Fortnite’s first era, all of which have an alternate style. We’ll break down each one so you know exactly what you’re getting. If you still need to know how to get started then check out our guide on how to play Fortnite OG.

Renegade Rebel

Fortnite screenshot of a woman wearing an orange croptop and black undershirt with a shoulder-strap that has bullets on it
Renegade Rebel / Epic Games

The Renegade Rebel is a slight modification on the Renegade Raider, originally released in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 1 and remains to this day one of the rarest Fortnite skins ever. This skin maintains the look of that classic skin while adding a couple of new details to set it apart like the ammo belt of her shoulder and a differently colored helmet.

Aerial Assault Bomber

Fortnite screenshot of a man in a military pilot's helmet wearing a green bomber jacket with a white shirt and dog tags.
Aerial Assault Bomber / Epic Games

This is another skin based on a rare Season 1 skin, the Aerial Assault Trooper. Where that skin goes for a more traditional military uniform, this one apes the style of fighter pilots. The helmet is very faithful to the ones many pilots used and he’s wearing the appropriately-named bomber jacket. You can also customize these elements, removing them entirely if you wish.

Skull Commander

Fortnite screenshot of a man entirely covered in black clothes with metallic bones on the outside and a mask on his face.
Skull Commander / Epic Games

Skull Commander is based on the Skull Trooper skin, which was initially added to the game in Chapter 1 Season 6. This version goes for a more metallic look with the bones that lines the outside of its black clothes, topped off with a hood and burning blue eyes to make it more intimidating than ever before.

Published
Ryan Woodrow
RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides