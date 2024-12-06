Every unique skin in the Fortnite OG Pass
With the release of Fortnite OG comes the very first OG Pass which you can buy for 1,000 V-Bucks or get alongside every other pass in game for £9.99 a month as part of the Fortnite Crew subscription. The OG Pass is shorter than the regular Battle Pass and, as you might expect, can only be filled by playing in either of the two Fortnite OG modes.
In it there are three unique skins each from Fortnite’s first era, all of which have an alternate style. We’ll break down each one so you know exactly what you’re getting. If you still need to know how to get started then check out our guide on how to play Fortnite OG.
Renegade Rebel
The Renegade Rebel is a slight modification on the Renegade Raider, originally released in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 1 and remains to this day one of the rarest Fortnite skins ever. This skin maintains the look of that classic skin while adding a couple of new details to set it apart like the ammo belt of her shoulder and a differently colored helmet.
Aerial Assault Bomber
This is another skin based on a rare Season 1 skin, the Aerial Assault Trooper. Where that skin goes for a more traditional military uniform, this one apes the style of fighter pilots. The helmet is very faithful to the ones many pilots used and he’s wearing the appropriately-named bomber jacket. You can also customize these elements, removing them entirely if you wish.
Skull Commander
Skull Commander is based on the Skull Trooper skin, which was initially added to the game in Chapter 1 Season 6. This version goes for a more metallic look with the bones that lines the outside of its black clothes, topped off with a hood and burning blue eyes to make it more intimidating than ever before.