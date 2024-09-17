Fortnite v31.20 patch notes: 5 biggest changes
The second major patch for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is here, and LEGO Fortnite is the star of the show this time around with the long-await Klombo update. You can check out everything that’s going on over there in our full LEGO Fortnite v31.20 patch notes, but it means things are a little quieter on the Battle Royale front.
That said, there are still new features and skins that fans will enjoy, so here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite update v31.20.
First-person mode in Fortnite Creative
First-person mode has been rumored to be on its way to Fortnite for a long time, and while it still won’t be available for Battle Royale just yet, as of this update, any Fortnite Creative map-makers can now enable first-person on their creations. This is likely Epic’s way of testing the mode and ironing out any problems it may have before dropping it into other major modes – hopefully when Chapter 6 starts this December.
Doom Island spawn rate changes
The Doom Island location has been eluding players for some time in Fortnite. It has a chance to spawn during a match instead of the regular floating island quite late into a match. The annoying part is that this spawn chance keeps changing almost daily, usually slowly rising over the week, only to plummet back down on a Monday or Tuesday. This update does the reset and decreases the spawn rate from the 20% of last night to just 12%.
Fortnite birthday event
As happens every year, on September 26, five new Fortnite birthday quests are going to drop. If it’s anything like the last few times this means a few fun little features like cake and presents will be added to the game for a limited time, and anyone who completes the quests will earn a few cosmetics celebrating Fortnite Battle Royale’s 7th birthday.
Iron Man MK 45 skin
This is a Marvel-themed season in Fortnite so it makes sense that we’re getting new Marvel skins in each update. Last time we got Black Cat, and now it’s a new version of Iron Man. The MK 45 is one of Tony Stark’s more well-known suits, as it was used during the Battle of Sokovia in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and you’ll now be able to use it in battle. This skin is expected to be available as soon as the downtime for this update ends.
Fortnite x The Incredibles
The Incredibles may not be Marvel, but they are superheroes so it still fits the theme. We don’t know the full details on what skins will be in this pack yet, but the data for it has been added in this update and will be available in the item shop before the next one. The one item we do know that will be in the update is the Incredible’s car, which you’ll be able to use as a vehicle skin.