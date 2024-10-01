Fortnite v31.30 patch notes: 5 biggest changes
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 rolls on with another major update that is primarily preparing for the spooky season, as this year’s Fortnitemares event is set to begin in the coming weeks, with a bunch of Halloween-themed collaborations and items coming your way, as well as one major change to anyone who likes to grind XP while afk.
We’ll cover everything in this update so you know what to expect when servers come back online and you can drop into a match. However, even when servers do go live, PlayStation owners may have trouble, as the PlayStation Network is down and no one knows why.
Sleep mode for AFK players
The Fortnite team is finally cracking down on players who like to walk away from their games and passively farm XP without having to do anything. Now if you leave Fortnite idle for 15 minutes it will enter “Sleep Mode” which pauses voice chat and cancels matchmaking, stopping you from dropping into games of any kind.
New Live Event
We don’t know the exact details yet, but this season is going to feature not just one, but two live events, the first of which is going to happen in this update. The specifics are still a mystery, but we do have confirmation that the files for this event include a new cinematic. Doctor Doom is clearly planning something big, and we’ll find out what it is very soon.
Fortnitemares 2024 collaborations
As Halloween draws near Fortnite will be getting in on the action like always with their Fortnitemares event, giving us new collaboration skins to celebrate the spooky season. First up is wave 2 of the Nightmare Before Christmas collab, bringing Pumpkin King and Sally into the game. On top of that, some iconic horror characters are joining the fun, namely Leatherface and Billy the Puppet from the Saw series.
Horde Rush returns
If you want some cooperative action then you’re in luck, as Horde Rush mode is returning for Fortnitemares this year. This is a wave-based mode that sees you team up with a squad to eliminate the encroaching horde and survive for as long as you can. No doubt there will be quests and rewards associated with this mode once the event begins.
Level-Up quest pack
If you’re still behind on your Battle Pass progression this season then don’t worry, as this season’s Level-Up quest pack is dropping very soon. These packs give you a total of 28 levels in easy quests released across four weeks, giving you a big boost towards completing your Battle Pass if you haven’t already.