Video Games

Fortnite v31.30 patch notes: 5 biggest changes

Full Fortnite patch notes for the v31.30 update, adding content for the new Live Event and Fortnitemares 2024

Ryan Woodrow

Fortnitemares
Fortnitemares / Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 rolls on with another major update that is primarily preparing for the spooky season, as this year’s Fortnitemares event is set to begin in the coming weeks, with a bunch of Halloween-themed collaborations and items coming your way, as well as one major change to anyone who likes to grind XP while afk.

We’ll cover everything in this update so you know what to expect when servers come back online and you can drop into a match. However, even when servers do go live, PlayStation owners may have trouble, as the PlayStation Network is down and no one knows why.

Sleep mode for AFK players

Fortnite screenshot. Characyer sleeping on top of a bed.
Fortnite / Epic Games

The Fortnite team is finally cracking down on players who like to walk away from their games and passively farm XP without having to do anything. Now if you leave Fortnite idle for 15 minutes it will enter “Sleep Mode” which pauses voice chat and cancels matchmaking, stopping you from dropping into games of any kind.

New Live Event

Fortnite screenshot of a black whole sucking everything into it.
Fortnite / Epic Games

We don’t know the exact details yet, but this season is going to feature not just one, but two live events, the first of which is going to happen in this update. The specifics are still a mystery, but we do have confirmation that the files for this event include a new cinematic. Doctor Doom is clearly planning something big, and we’ll find out what it is very soon.

Fortnitemares 2024 collaborations

Fortnite key art for Fortnitemares 2024. Various characters stood on foggy ground with a giant pumpkin behind them.
Fortnitemares 2024 / Epic Games

As Halloween draws near Fortnite will be getting in on the action like always with their Fortnitemares event, giving us new collaboration skins to celebrate the spooky season. First up is wave 2 of the Nightmare Before Christmas collab, bringing Pumpkin King and Sally into the game. On top of that, some iconic horror characters are joining the fun, namely Leatherface and Billy the Puppet from the Saw series.

Horde Rush returns

Fortnite key are for Horde Rush mode. Four characters stood on a rooftop as a building is climbed by monsters.
Horde Rush / Epic Games

If you want some cooperative action then you’re in luck, as Horde Rush mode is returning for Fortnitemares this year. This is a wave-based mode that sees you team up with a squad to eliminate the encroaching horde and survive for as long as you can. No doubt there will be quests and rewards associated with this mode once the event begins.

Level-Up quest pack

Fortnite screenshot. A man in a red top and blue jeans wearing a metalic coat which transforms into body armor.
Zain Level-Up quest pack / Epic Games

If you’re still behind on your Battle Pass progression this season then don’t worry, as this season’s Level-Up quest pack is dropping very soon. These packs give you a total of 28 levels in easy quests released across four weeks, giving you a big boost towards completing your Battle Pass if you haven’t already.

Published
Ryan Woodrow
RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides