Fortnite v32.10 patch notes: 5 biggest changes
Fortnite Remix is only a short season, which is why we’re halfway through before getting our first major update. As a result, it’s not a particularly big update either, mostly adding new skins and cosmetics that are planned to be released on the item shop in the coming weeks. However, there’s always stuff worth talking about in these updates so we’ll cover it all.
Plus, in case you missed it, Epic Games announced yesterday that Fortnite OG is permanently returning as a game mode, so there are lots of exciting things on the way.
Ice Spice arrives
The mega music stars have been a big focal point for Fortnite Remix so far, and that continues this week as Ice Spice is added to the game, both as a skin in the item shop and as an NPC on the Battle Royale island. The data for this event is being added in the update today, but you’ll have to wait just a little longer to meet her in-game. You can check out our guide on when Ice Spice is being added to Fortnite for more detailed information.
Fortnite Kicks released
As we found out when Fortnite Remix began, a new category of cosmetic items is being added to the game today, in this update. Kicks let you customize the shoes of your character, and a bunch of them have already been added to the game files. Some of these are based on official brands, while others are original creations, like the shark slippers.
Kit returns
Kit is a cute little NPC that is a miniature version of Meowscules that runs around on a mech friend. The skin has received an update in this patch, which means it’ll be returning to the game very soon. In this case, it will return to Catty Corner as one of the interactable NPCs. We don’t know exactly when this will happen yet, but we expect it to be next week.
Fortnite Remix Super Styles
Super Styles are for those who managed to complete their Battle Pass early into the season, letting you earn extra rewards for progressing beyond the maximum level. Usually, these are very hard to get, however, Fortnite Remix only requires you to get to Level 50 instead of 100 to max it out, meaning you can potentially get to these much quicker, as they’ve unlocked with this update.
Porsche crossover
A new car real-world car is coming to Fortnite and this time it’s something a little sleeker than a Cybertruck. Instead, we’ve got a sporty-looking Porsche, already kitted out for racing. Like other car skins, once bought you can use this to transform the look of any vehicle you get into during Battle Royale matches, or use it for Rocket Racing.