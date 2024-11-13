Video Games

Fortnite v32.10 patch notes: 5 biggest changes

Fortnite Remix's first major update brings Ice Spice, Kicks, and some fun new skins

Ryan Woodrow

Ice Isle
Ice Isle / Epic Games

Fortnite Remix is only a short season, which is why we’re halfway through before getting our first major update. As a result, it’s not a particularly big update either, mostly adding new skins and cosmetics that are planned to be released on the item shop in the coming weeks. However, there’s always stuff worth talking about in these updates so we’ll cover it all.

Plus, in case you missed it, Epic Games announced yesterday that Fortnite OG is permanently returning as a game mode, so there are lots of exciting things on the way.

Ice Spice arrives

Ice Spice in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix trailer.
Ice Spice / Epic Games

The mega music stars have been a big focal point for Fortnite Remix so far, and that continues this week as Ice Spice is added to the game, both as a skin in the item shop and as an NPC on the Battle Royale island. The data for this event is being added in the update today, but you’ll have to wait just a little longer to meet her in-game. You can check out our guide on when Ice Spice is being added to Fortnite for more detailed information.

Fortnite Kicks released

Fortnite screenshot of a slipper that looks like a shark.
Fortntie Kicks / Epic Games

As we found out when Fortnite Remix began, a new category of cosmetic items is being added to the game today, in this update. Kicks let you customize the shoes of your character, and a bunch of them have already been added to the game files. Some of these are based on official brands, while others are original creations, like the shark slippers.

Kit returns

Fortnite Screenshot of Catty Corner, a small base with metal fencing and a small blue building.
Catty Corner / Epic Games

Kit is a cute little NPC that is a miniature version of Meowscules that runs around on a mech friend. The skin has received an update in this patch, which means it’ll be returning to the game very soon. In this case, it will return to Catty Corner as one of the interactable NPCs. We don’t know exactly when this will happen yet, but we expect it to be next week.

Fortnite Remix Super Styles

Fortnite Remix Super Style skins. Meowdas and Chaos Agent skins with bright blue higlights and colorful graphitti on them.
Super Styles / Epic Games

Super Styles are for those who managed to complete their Battle Pass early into the season, letting you earn extra rewards for progressing beyond the maximum level. Usually, these are very hard to get, however, Fortnite Remix only requires you to get to Level 50 instead of 100 to max it out, meaning you can potentially get to these much quicker, as they’ve unlocked with this update.

Porsche crossover

Screenshot of a while Porsche car in Fortnite, with some symbols to the side showing
Porsche / Epic Games

A new car real-world car is coming to Fortnite and this time it’s something a little sleeker than a Cybertruck. Instead, we’ve got a sporty-looking Porsche, already kitted out for racing. Like other car skins, once bought you can use this to transform the look of any vehicle you get into during Battle Royale matches, or use it for Rocket Racing.

Published
Ryan Woodrow
RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides