Fortnite v32.11 patch notes: Juice WRLD and Kicks arrive

Full Fortnite patch notes for update v32.11, which finally activates Kicks and brings Juice WRLD to the game

Fortnite
Fortnite / Epic Games

The final update of Fortnite Remix, and thus Fortnite Chapter 5 as a whole is here, and it’s adding the much-anticipated content in tribute to the late JUuice WRLD, along with a few other items and cosmetics for the final week of this season. We’ll cover everything that’s new in this update so you know what to look out for when you drop into your first match once the servers are live.

Juice WRLD in-game tribute

Juice WRLD in Fortnite shot from behind as he looks out at an ocean.
Fortnite / Epic Games

For all the other music stars that have featured in this season, they’ve transformed classic locations to be all about them, with their NPCs appearing on the map. Juice WRLD is a little different, as while he is getting his own PoI, he won’t be wandering around on the map. Instead, you’ll be looking up as a giant image of him is cast over the sky in the distance.

Juice WRLD skins

Juice WRLD Fortnite skins, one with neon colours and the other with a black jacket and white shrit.
Fortnite / Epic Games

As you’d expect, with this comes a new skin set based on Juice WRLD’s likeness; one with his regular attire and another with neon pink and blue highlights to really make him pop. There will also be a free “Slayer Juice WRLD” skin given away, which is a cel-shaded skin based on the music video that aped Demon Slayer’s visual style.

Chug Cannon unvaulted

Fortnite Chug Cannon. A weapon that looks like a t-shirt cannon but instead is loaded with cans of energy drink.
Fortnite / Epic Games

A classic weapon from Chapter 2 is being unvaulted, this time with a Juice WRLD visual flair. If you’ve never seen the Chug Cannon before, then it’s a powerful weapon that heals anyone in a radius around wherever you fire it, letting you heal yourself and your allies in a flash. It will likely be obtained somehow at the new Juice WRLD PoI.

Kicks activated

Fortnite screenshot of a slipper that looks like a shark.
Fortntie Kicks / Epic Games

Kicks have been in the game files for a little while now, and with this update you can finally buy them in the item shop and equip them on compatible skins. You can find out more about their pricing and compatibility on our Fortnite Kicks guide.

Catty Corner returns

Fortnite Screenshot of Catty Corner, a small base with metal fencing and a small blue building.
Catty Corner / Epic Games

In the last updates files were added for Catty Corner and Kit, but they weren’t activated yet, but it seems this update finally does that, making sure that you can visit that location and find Kit while they hang out there.

