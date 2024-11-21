Fortnite v32.11 patch notes: Juice WRLD and Kicks arrive
The final update of Fortnite Remix, and thus Fortnite Chapter 5 as a whole is here, and it’s adding the much-anticipated content in tribute to the late JUuice WRLD, along with a few other items and cosmetics for the final week of this season. We’ll cover everything that’s new in this update so you know what to look out for when you drop into your first match once the servers are live.
Juice WRLD in-game tribute
For all the other music stars that have featured in this season, they’ve transformed classic locations to be all about them, with their NPCs appearing on the map. Juice WRLD is a little different, as while he is getting his own PoI, he won’t be wandering around on the map. Instead, you’ll be looking up as a giant image of him is cast over the sky in the distance.
Juice WRLD skins
As you’d expect, with this comes a new skin set based on Juice WRLD’s likeness; one with his regular attire and another with neon pink and blue highlights to really make him pop. There will also be a free “Slayer Juice WRLD” skin given away, which is a cel-shaded skin based on the music video that aped Demon Slayer’s visual style.
Chug Cannon unvaulted
A classic weapon from Chapter 2 is being unvaulted, this time with a Juice WRLD visual flair. If you’ve never seen the Chug Cannon before, then it’s a powerful weapon that heals anyone in a radius around wherever you fire it, letting you heal yourself and your allies in a flash. It will likely be obtained somehow at the new Juice WRLD PoI.
Kicks activated
Kicks have been in the game files for a little while now, and with this update you can finally buy them in the item shop and equip them on compatible skins. You can find out more about their pricing and compatibility on our Fortnite Kicks guide.
Catty Corner returns
In the last updates files were added for Catty Corner and Kit, but they weren’t activated yet, but it seems this update finally does that, making sure that you can visit that location and find Kit while they hang out there.