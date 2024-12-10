Fortnite v33.10 patch notes: 5 biggest changes
The first update of Fortnite Chapter 6 is here, although it’s surprisingly light on Battle Royale content. Instead, this update focuses on the many other modes now under the Fortnite banner, including a couple of brand-new ones set to launch this week. That said, there are always new skins and bundles being brought in, so we’ll make sure you get all of the juicy details.
Fortnite Ballistic begins
One of the two new modes being added in this update is the 5v5 tactical shooter, Fortnite Ballistic, which is set to launch on Wednesday. This mode is a first-person shooter mode where teams will compete to either plant or defuse a bomb in tight maps for Counter-Strike-esque gameplay with a Fortnite flair. Check out our countdown for the Fortnite Ballistic release time so you know exactly when it will be available.
Fortnite Festival Platinum
Like LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Festival is celebrating its anniversary with this update and that means we’re going to be getting a special Platinum event this weekend. We don’t have full details as to what it entails yet, but a set of quests suggests that it will be celebrating all of the artists featured as seasonal headliners throughout the year including The Weekend, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Metallica, Karol G, and Snoop Dogg.
LEGO Fortnite Brick Life
The other new mode, this one coming on Thursday, is Brick Life, a Lego social-roleplay mode that takes things in a wildly different direction from the survival/crafting game that’s existed up until now. With up to 32 players allowed in a single server this cityscape should serve as a great sandbox for people to play around in.
LEGO Fortnite Odyssey introduces the Storm King
The survival/crafting mode known simply as “LEGO Fortnite” up until now is being renamed to “LEGO Fortnite Odyssey” and to help create that sense of a grand adventure, the game’s biggest boss yet is being added, known as the Storm King. With it comes strange Storm Dungeons that will be a great challenge to tackle for even the most experienced players.
Lionel Messi skin
A surprise celebrity appears, as data miners have found that this update adds assets for a Lionel Messi bundle which is expected to be made available in the item shop at some point before the next update, so make sure you check back into the shop every day to see when it appears. On top of this, several bundles are set to make their return to the item shop over the next couple of weeks including Futurama, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Beast Boy.