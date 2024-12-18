Fortnite v33.11 patch notes: Winterfest 2024 begins
2024 is coming to a close but there’s still time for just one more Fortnite update before it all wraps up. After this, the team at Epic will be going on winter break, so this update will be adding enough content to see us through to January. As part of that, Fortnite’s off-brand Christmas event, Winterfest begins along with some big collabs that people may be highly anticipating or dreading.
Winterfest 2024 skins and weapons
A big series of skins are being released in conjunction with Winterfest 2024 with some original characters and others being Christmassy versions of real-world stars. Namely, Mariah Carey, Shaq, and Snoop Dogg are all being kitted out in red and white for this update. A few items will be coming to Battle Royale too, namely the Ice Skates and the Blizzard Grenade.
Winter Chapter 6 map
The map is getting a big change for this update too, namely that a large chunk of the island is going to be covered in snow, with just the north and south sections of the island remaining at their normal temperature. This will likely only last for the duration of Winterfest, as some NPCs like Sgt. Winter are returning to the map.
Cyberpunk 2077 x Fortnite
In the last Fortnite update, some encrypted files for Cyberpunk 2077 items were found, specifically the Quadra Turbo-R 470 muscle racer, and it seems that those files are now ready to be deployed, meaning that these items will become available in the item shop before the next update. It’s not clear yet if the car is all we’re getting, so some Cyberpunk 2077 skins are potentially on the table – if not now, then in the coming months. I certainly wouldn’t complain about another Keanu Reeves skin being added.
Skibidi Toilet collaboration
Despite being the one at GLHF who is constantly mocked for being too young, I’m still too old to understand what’s going on here, but it’s far from the first meme to make it into Fortnite, which is regularly the quickest game to act when something blows up like this. It’s certainly not for me, but if this is something that excites you, I’m happy for you, as it’s expected to be dropping at 7pm ET on the same day as this update.
New and returning DC skins
After quite a long absence, DC is returning to Fortnite, with some of the most popular skins returning to the item shop in the coming weeks, along with more to come in future updates. The Last Laugh bundle, which includes The Joker and Poison Ivy, will be returning in the next few days, with Harley Quinn and Starfire also expected to be making an appearance soon. As for brand new skins, some files labeled “Feudal Gotham” have been discovered, so we’ll likely find out what they are in the next update.