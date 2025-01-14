Fortnite v33.20 patch notes: 5 biggest changes
Winterfest is over, the Epic Games team has returned from its winter break, and they’re already firing on all cylinders with a new update. We’re kicking off the year with a new Fortnite Festival season, a big crossover event for Battle Royale, and a whole host of new original skins set to release over the coming weeks.
We’ll break down all of the biggest changes and additions in this update so you know exactly what to look out for when the servers come back online.
Hatsune Miku leads Fortnite Festival Season 7
As was officially revealed (and leaked) yesterday, Fortnite x Hatsune Miku leads the new Fortnite Festival season. This means that a brand new music pass is on the way with Miku-themed instruments, tracks, cosmetics, and skins ready for you to unlock, and the standard Hatsune Miku skin will be purchasable in the item shop for the duration of the season, which is currently set to end on April 8.
Godzilla arrives
Another teaser dropped yesterday for the Godzilla crossover event which is set to make a huge impact on Fortnite very soon. This event, which sees the iconic monster run rampage on the game’s map and will allow you to unlock a Godzilla skin, is set to begin in roughly a week’s time, so we’ll provide you with more details on the event as we learn more about what it entails.
Rail Gun unvaulted
It’s time to feel a little less safe in your structures as the Rail Gun is going to be re-added to the game in this update. This energy-based sniper rifle is an extremely powerful weapon that does big damage and can pierce through structures. The trade-off is that it needs to charge up for each shot, meaning you have to wait a while between shots and make every single one count.
Survey skins added
A lot of new skin bundles have been added in this update, most of which are original Fortnite designs. Included in there are some new survey skins – which are skins shown off to players as concept art in surveys. The most notable one is the ninja raccoon skin, which will surely get a much cooler official name when it hits the item shop sometime between now and the next update.
The Caped Crusader bundle returns
There was a lot of excitement surrounding the last update as it saw the return of the Last Laugh bundle, which featured several DC characters that hadn’t been purchasable in Fortnite for a long time. It seems that trend is set to continue as the Caped Crusader bundle has been updated, meaning it will be returning to the item shop soon. This bundle includes two versions of Batman, one based on his classic comic book outfit, and the other based on his outfit from The Dark Knight film. It hasn’t been seen in the item shop since November 2023.