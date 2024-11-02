Video Games

Fortnite Remix: Every unique Battle Pass skin

Every unique skin you can unlock in the Fortnite Remix Battle Pass

Ryan Woodrow

Fortnite Remix
Fortnite Remix / Epic Games

A new Fortnite season means a new Fortnite Battle Pass, and with this Remix season giving us just a month to complete it, we’re left with fewer unique skins than normal. Still, they’re skins you’re going to want, as some are remixed versions of old skins from Chapter 2, and it seems like there may be more on the way to the item shop throughout the season.

Chaos Director

Fortnite screenshot of the two Chaos Director skins. A woman wearing a gas mask and full suit -- one white, one black.
Chaos Director / Epic Games

Chaos Director is a variation on the Chaos Agent skin released in Chapter 2 Season 1. The main difference between the two is that Chaos Director uses a woman's body type as opposed to a man's, giving the character long hair coming out from the back of their mask a a slightly different suit design. Its alternate style goes for a stark-white look.

1-Ball

Fortnite screenshot of the 1-Ball skin. A man dressed in a yellow and black bodysuit with a big number 1 over his face.
1-Ball / Epic Games

Where 8-Ball was a reward in the Chapter 2 Season 1 Battle Pass, now we’re treated to 1-Ball instead. This skin is based on a Pool/Billiards ball, with a helmet featuring a big number 1 and a yellow bodysuit. While this one doesn’t have an alternate style in the Battle Pass, there have been decrypted files of a 10-Ball skin, which may end up being a yet-to-be-revealed bonus skin.

Undercover Skye

Fortnite screenshot of Undercover Skye skins. A woman with pink hair wearing a blue t-shirt and pink shorts.
Undercover Skye / Epic Games

Skye was originally part of the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass, but now she’s going undercover, putting on a bright pink wig and wearing a mask of what used to be her hat – not exactly the most incognito disguise, but it looks cool. This also comes in a darker alternate style that uses black and purple colors.

Meowdas

Fortnite screenshot of the Meowdas skins. A man with golden hands a neat waistcoat suit with a cat head instead of human.
Meowscles / Epic Games

Probably the most recognizable of the new skins, Midas is a compilation of two of the best Fortnite skins, Midas and Meowscles, both of whom were part of the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass. This features a more buffed-up version of Midas who still has his iconic outfit and golden hands, only now he has a grumpy cat face instead of a regular human one. It’s quite cute, really.

Dynamo TNTina

Fortnite screenshot of Dynamo TNTina. A woman with short brown hair, a bright red top and a black waist-length jacket.
Dynamo TNTina / Epic Games

The secret skin for this season – likely unlocked by completing quests that will become available in a couple of weeks – is Dynamo TNTina. She too was in the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass, originally just as TNTina, but now she’s added Dynamo to her name and has got a new look, as well as a cartoonish alternate style.

