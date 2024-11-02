Fortnite Remix: Every unique Battle Pass skin
A new Fortnite season means a new Fortnite Battle Pass, and with this Remix season giving us just a month to complete it, we’re left with fewer unique skins than normal. Still, they’re skins you’re going to want, as some are remixed versions of old skins from Chapter 2, and it seems like there may be more on the way to the item shop throughout the season.
If you want to know everything that’s new this season and what events are planned for the coming weeks, check out our Fortnite Remix patch notes for everything that’s going on.
Chaos Director
Chaos Director is a variation on the Chaos Agent skin released in Chapter 2 Season 1. The main difference between the two is that Chaos Director uses a woman's body type as opposed to a man's, giving the character long hair coming out from the back of their mask a a slightly different suit design. Its alternate style goes for a stark-white look.
1-Ball
Where 8-Ball was a reward in the Chapter 2 Season 1 Battle Pass, now we’re treated to 1-Ball instead. This skin is based on a Pool/Billiards ball, with a helmet featuring a big number 1 and a yellow bodysuit. While this one doesn’t have an alternate style in the Battle Pass, there have been decrypted files of a 10-Ball skin, which may end up being a yet-to-be-revealed bonus skin.
Undercover Skye
Skye was originally part of the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass, but now she’s going undercover, putting on a bright pink wig and wearing a mask of what used to be her hat – not exactly the most incognito disguise, but it looks cool. This also comes in a darker alternate style that uses black and purple colors.
Meowdas
Probably the most recognizable of the new skins, Midas is a compilation of two of the best Fortnite skins, Midas and Meowscles, both of whom were part of the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass. This features a more buffed-up version of Midas who still has his iconic outfit and golden hands, only now he has a grumpy cat face instead of a regular human one. It’s quite cute, really.
Dynamo TNTina
The secret skin for this season – likely unlocked by completing quests that will become available in a couple of weeks – is Dynamo TNTina. She too was in the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass, originally just as TNTina, but now she’s added Dynamo to her name and has got a new look, as well as a cartoonish alternate style.