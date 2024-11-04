Fortnite Remix: Where is Eminem on the new Fortnite map
Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Remix kicked off with a Snoop Dogg and Ice Spice concert on Friday, and it’s adding a great lineup of rappers into the game. As revealed during Fortnite’s Remix: The Prelude live event, Eminem will be coming to the game and players will be able to challenge him to get one of the Mythic weapons in Fortnite Remix.
Since the start of the new season, some players have been looking for Eminem and his Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant we saw in Chapter 2 Remix’s trailer, but they are nowhere to be found… yet. Here’s where, and more importantly, when you can find Eminem in Fortnite’s new map during Chapter 2 Remix.
Eminem location in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix - Mom’s Spaghetti
As the new music-themed throwback season is set to run for four weeks and feature one big-name rapper every week, Eminem’s POI, Spaghetti Grotto, has not appeared on the map yet. Eminem is joining Fortnite’s new season during the second week of Chapter 2 Remix, which starts on November 7, 2024.
Then, Eminem will spawn inside his Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant at the new Spaghetti Grotto POI, which will also appear at the start of Week 2. Spaghetti Grotto will replace the regular Grotto POI on the map, in the southeast of the island, just to the north of Retail Row. Check the map below for Eminem’s exact location.
Defeating Eminem at Spaghetti Grotto will give you his Mythic RG Minigun. Eminem's skin, Rap Boy Reloaded, is also coming to the Item Shop next week.
While you’re waiting for Eminem to appear, you can visit Snoop Dogg’s Doggpound at the center of the map and defeat him to get his Drum Gun Mythic.
For more on Fortnite's latest season, check out every unique Fortnite Remix Battle Pass skin you can unlock, and everything new in Fortnite update v32.00.