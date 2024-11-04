Fortnite Remix: All Gnome locations
Where to find all ten hidden gnomes in Fortnite Remix
Fortnite Remix has added a bunch of cool things from seasons past. We’ve covered most of them in our Fortnite Remix patch notes, but there were some sneaky things that the team at Epic didn’t tell us about. The biggest of these are the ten hidden gnomes dotted around the map, as each one will earn you a serving of XP when you find them from hidden quests.
We’ll show you where to find every gnome in the game so you can complete your collection.
All Fortnite gnome locations
The gnome’s locations are marked on the map above with yellow stars, below is a description of each location:
- In a white building in the south of Craggy Cliffs, behind the counter of the “Big Shots” store.
- Under an umbrella on a cliff northeast of Craggy Cliffs and due east of The Yacht
- Under a pylon on the hill near the river south of Steamy Stacks.
- Next to a campfire on the southeast of the island between Frenzy Farm and Dirty Docks.
- On the cliffside next to the waterfall that leads south from The Doggpound
- On a dock next to a pond in the east of Weeping Woods
- Hiding behind a big tree due west of Holly Hedges
- By the TV in a house in the southeast of Holly Hedges
- Next to a bathtub in a cabin southwest of Misty Meadows
- Half-buried in the snow next to a solar panel in the base atop the mountain south of Retail Row and Lazy Lake.
