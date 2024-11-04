Video Games

Fortnite Remix: All Gnome locations

Where to find all ten hidden gnomes in Fortnite Remix

Ryan Woodrow

Fortnite Remix
Fortnite Remix / Epic Games

Fortnite Remix has added a bunch of cool things from seasons past. We’ve covered most of them in our Fortnite Remix patch notes, but there were some sneaky things that the team at Epic didn’t tell us about. The biggest of these are the ten hidden gnomes dotted around the map, as each one will earn you a serving of XP when you find them from hidden quests.

We’ll show you where to find every gnome in the game so you can complete your collection.

All Fortnite gnome locations

Fortnite Remix map with the locations of gnomes marked with yellow stars.
Fortnite Remix map / Epic Games

The gnome’s locations are marked on the map above with yellow stars, below is a description of each location:

  1. In a white building in the south of Craggy Cliffs, behind the counter of the “Big Shots” store.
  2. Under an umbrella on a cliff northeast of Craggy Cliffs and due east of The Yacht
  3. Under a pylon on the hill near the river south of Steamy Stacks.
  4. Next to a campfire on the southeast of the island between Frenzy Farm and Dirty Docks.
  5. On the cliffside next to the waterfall that leads south from The Doggpound
  6. On a dock next to a pond in the east of Weeping Woods
  7. Hiding behind a big tree due west of Holly Hedges
  8. By the TV in a house in the southeast of Holly Hedges
  9. Next to a bathtub in a cabin southwest of Misty Meadows
  10. Half-buried in the snow next to a solar panel in the base atop the mountain south of Retail Row and Lazy Lake.
Published
Ryan Woodrow
RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides